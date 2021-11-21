Veterans Council of Chatham County marks holiday with banquet at Elks Lodge

Next up, highly decorated Colnel (Ret) Jim Vejar poses with Humane Society's gorgeous Montana Tohm then walks over to talk with American Legion Post 500 Commander James Putney and Col. David Smith, the Vice Commander of the 165th Airlift Wing of the GA Air National Guard. This is one impressive trio!

The Elks Lodge finest are in the house! Sharon Lawson, Jessie F. Shirah and the always smiling Larry and Brigitte McDaniels wave me over for a photo and a chat. Sitting next to Jessie, the Elk's Lodge treasurer tells me that Sharon has been a member for 20 years and the McDaniels are 27-year members. Y'all, if you haven't met the McDaniels, you should come to the next Elks Lodge event.

Credit: Richard Burkhart / Savannah Morning News

Proud to see 2019 Veteran of the Year G. John Parker arriving, I pose him with Post 135 Junior Vice Commander Jennifer Fortenberry and her beau, Mike Ball, the Chef de Gare of the 40 & 8 Voiture 567. Not sure what all that is but I know that Mike did a fabulous job on air with WTOC for the Veterans Day Parade!

Next up is my Step One Automotive Group family! Little does she know it but SOAG Marketing Manager Maja Ciric is being awarded the Bald Eagle Award and being presented a flag flown over the Capital by Congressman Buddy Carter for her support of our local veterans.

After hugging her and talented videographer Danica Williams, I head over to meet the coolest COL ever! COL Terry Tillis graciously allows me to pose him with Weslyn Bowers aka Lady Mahogany of Blessings in a Bookbag, admits that he loves to surf and then asks for a pic with Joe.

It's showtime! Joe takes the mic, recognizes the dignitaries then Staff Sgt. Hunter Davidson is awarded the Non Commissioned Officer of the Year and Sgt. Gavin Currey is presented the Soldier of the Year, both for the 3rd Infantry Division. Announcing it's chow time, we head back to taste the custom feast from The Dive Savannah.

On the Savannah scene for six months and made a name from her passionate support of veterans, Kristy Crill and her daughters Emily and Susannah along with The Dive Savannah's Jonathan Hendrix, Jeremy Minton and Billy House have become the catering choice for anything veteran related.

Back in the ballroom, Joe welcomes VC Grand Marshall Jim Grismer to the stage who tells us that this was "the greatest honor of my life" then walks over to acknowledge two WWII vets Bob Cutler and Howard Young. With a recognition of Mike and Patty Brady along with Bob Langoria for their contributions, Joe announces the end of the ceremony and everyone heads over to vie for photos with our oldest vets.

While watching the younger generation gather around Bob and Howard, I see pure appreciation on the faces of two men that served during an era of combat that we will never experience again. Knowing that we are losing more of our living legends everyday, my hope is that Joe and his dedicated board continue to recognize and honor these brave men while they are alive, not later. We salute you Veterans Council of Chatham County.

