BreakingNews
‘No need to panic,’ Gov. Kemp says ahead of Hurricane Ian
ajc logo
X

U.S. Sugar to purchase Imperial Sugar, upgrades planned for Savannah refinery

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Zoe Nicholson, Savannah Morning News
5 hours ago

The privately held Florida agribusiness U.S. Sugar will purchase Imperial Sugar, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company that owns and operates the Port Wentworth sugar refinery that's served as a staple of Savannah since 1917 and was the site of a 2008 sugar dust explosion that killed more than a dozen people.

The acquisition comes after a U.S. District Court judge in Delaware rejected the federal government's antitrust lawsuit to stop the buyout from happening.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The merger of the two rival companies was challenged by an antitrust lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice, but a federal judge in Delaware rejected the lawsuit, according to news reports of the deal. The basis for the judge's decision has not been released.

"In an opinion, which will be made public soon, the court rejected the Department of Justice’s claim that the transaction would substantially lessen competition and found that the Government’s theories did not comport with the commercial realities of the sugar industry," U.S. Sugar's press release states.

The acquisition includes Imperial's refinery in Chatham County, just north of the Georgia Port Authority's Garden City terminal. According to a press release, investments and upgrades are planned for the Georgia-25 location.

No changes to the local workforce are being considered, according to the press release.

U.S. Sugar cultivates and refines more than 200,000 acres of sugar cane at its Clewiston, Florida, headquarters — making it the largest producer of sugar in the U.S. The family-owned business has operated for nearly 100 years in southwest Florida, where it also cultivates several produce products via subsidiaries, including citrus and corn.

"Prior to building its Clewiston Refinery in 1998, U.S. Sugar for decades sold and shipped its raw cane sugar to the Savannah refinery it is now acquiring," the press release said.

Credit: THOMAS CORDY, THE PALM BEACH POST

Credit: THOMAS CORDY, THE PALM BEACH POST

Smoke and fire

U.S. Sugar featured in a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation from the Palm Beach Post and ProPublica that detailed how smoke from the "burns" of sugar cane fields in Florida cause lung and other health issues primarily for the low-income residents and communities of color that work and live in the agricultural centers around southwest Lake Okeechobee. The burning of sugarcane clogs lungs for half of the year, but complaints were long ignored by the government and the companies that cause the smoke.

Credit: John Carrington, Savannah Morning News

Credit: John Carrington, Savannah Morning News

According to U.S. Sugar, the merger will lower the domestic cost of sugar production, thus decreasing the country's reliance on foreign producers.

“By combining our collective strengths, talents and locations—we now become a truly great American sugar company that will better serve all our people, our communities, and our customers throughout the country,” said Robert Buker, CEO of U.S. Sugar.

The Imperial Sugar refinery first opened its doors as Savannah Sugar Refining Corporation in 1917. Then, it was was locally owned by the Oxnard family, who brought 400 Cajun and Creole families from Louisiana to Savannah to work the factory. Once classified as one of the largest companies in the country and known as Savannah Foods, the company remained family-owned until it was acquired by Imperial Holly in 1997. It was acquired again in 2012 by agribusiness behemoth Louis Dreyfus Commodities, a Dutch company.

Credit: John Carrington/Savannah Morning News

Credit: John Carrington/Savannah Morning News

The refinery was the site of a massive sugar dust explosion in 2008 where 14 people were killed and dozens more injured, prompting a federal investigation, local fundraising for the victims and new legislation aimed at making dust-prone refineries safer.

Timeline: Imperial Sugar explosion, from 2008-2018

Gallery: A look back at the 2008 explosion at Imperial Sugar

Deep dive: Imperial Sugar tragedy repercussions continue 10 years later

The plant was rebuilt after the 2008 explosion and has continued to operate in Port Wentworth.

U.S. Sugar's press release stated the company will work "as quickly as possible to consummate the transaction, complete the acquisition and bring the Imperial Sugar Company back into American family ownership."

Zoe covers growth and how it impacts communities in the Savannah area. Find her at znicholson@gannett.com, @zoenicholson_ on Twitter, and @zoenicholsonreporter on Instagram. 

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: U.S. Sugar to purchase Imperial Sugar, upgrades planned for Savannah refinery

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

The Jolt: Georgia Democrat says she’s being ostracized by Abrams’ allies3h ago

By any name, Jack Podlesny is a great kicker for Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets
15h ago

Credit: Seth Watson

It’s apple-picking time in North Georgia

Credit: Seth Watson

It’s apple-picking time in North Georgia

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘No need to panic,’ Gov. Kemp says ahead of Hurricane Ian
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For La Voz Latina

'That is the mission': Savannah artist lé dieguê is challenging the perception of Latin...
4h ago
Isle of Hope seeks local historic distinction for Bluff Drive, but faces marina...
5h ago
Georgia-based Faith Works seeks to bring Black Christian voters to the polls
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
11h ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
21h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top