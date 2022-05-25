Unreadable memory card leaves Savannah School Board president's race in limbo

An unreadable computer memory card that contains approximately 4,000 votes led to a delay in the results Tuesday night. Roger Moss holds a comfortable 10,000-vote lead on Tye Whitely and Todd Rhodes but his total puts him just above the threshold to win without a runoff.

If a significant number of those 4,000 votes go for Whitely and Rhodes, that would deny Moss a majority and force a runoff round on June 21.