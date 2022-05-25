ajc logo
Unreadable memory card leaves Savannah School Board president's race in limbo

Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
34 minutes ago

A long election night is turning into a long day after for Savannah-Chatham School Board president candidates.

An unreadable computer memory card that contains approximately 4,000 votes led to a delay in the results Tuesday night. Roger Moss holds a comfortable 10,000-vote lead on Tye Whitely and Todd Rhodes but his total puts him just above the threshold to win without a runoff.

If a significant number of those 4,000 votes go for Whitely and Rhodes, that would deny Moss a majority and force a runoff round on June 21.

The Chatham Elections Board plans to manually count the outstanding votes starting this morning. Elections Supervisor Billy Wooten said that the Board of Elections has spoken with the Georgia Secretary of State's office and has confirmed how to proceed.

Moss was credited with 22,193 votes Tuesday night. Whitely is second with 11,765, followed by Rhodes with 9,965 votes.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Unreadable memory card leaves Savannah School Board president's race in limbo

