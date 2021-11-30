Union Mission's re-entry program shows success, but lack of affordable housing remains an issue

"Those are great," said Traynor. "But you have to have certain things happening in your life to be eligible for those programs. And if you're not eligible for those programs, then you have to go in the private sector. And that's where the challenge of affordable housing comes up."

Credit: Union Mission

Despite the program's success, the state suspended the RPH program in July of this year, which meant Union Mission, and all RPH programs across the state, couldn’t take any more placements. In meetings with Union Mission, said Traynor, DCS did not explain why it had suspended the program, just that it was “restructuring” the program and it would “come back in place” in the fall. A DCS representative told Union Mission that because of the restructuring, Union Mission and other RPH programs, would receive fewer referrals, meaning it would house fewer formerly incarcerated people. The state restarted the program in October. DCS did not respond to multiple requests in regards to how and why the RPH program was temporarily suspended.

"By them cutting the beds, we aren't getting the [formerly incarcerated people] like we used to, which is hurting the population," Lamonica Graham, Union Mission's Program Director of Emergency Services and Permanent Supportive Housing, said in late October. "I've gotten two calls today and eight last week to see if their child qualifies for RPH, then I have to refer them back to DCS. And they have a whole different protocol. So really, it needs to start when they're in prison because once they get out, there's nothing I can do until someone refers them."

“I have to say it's been an excellent program for the people who've been in it,” Traynor said. “And getting that [program] back up, I think, is critical to the success of those people that are eligible for it.”

Still, RPH, is only a stopgap on the road to re-entry. As Traynor explained, the biggest obstacle formerly incarcerated people face when they graduate from his program, “It’s the lack of affordable housing in our community.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Union Mission's re-entry program shows success, but lack of affordable housing remains an issue