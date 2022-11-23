BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court orders state’s abortion law back into effect
ajc logo
X

Union Mission Savannah delivers annual Thanksgiving meal to city’s homeless population

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
48 minutes ago

“Which one is pumpkin and which one is sweet potato” a volunteer was asked. Those standing nearby looked between the two different colored slices of pie.

After a few minutes of questioning and speculation, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson stepped in to settle the dilemma. Johnson chose the lighter colored slice and dug in for a fork full.

After a taste the Mayor declared it to be sweet potato, settling the debate once and for all.

Participants were not only treated to dessert on Wednesday during the annual Union Mission Savannah event, but they also received a Thanksgiving meal complete with turkey and trimmings and had the opportunity to pick up clothing and other items that were available from the clothing closets.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Union Mission Savannah delivers annual Thanksgiving meal to city's homeless population

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Supreme Court orders state’s abortion law back into effect1h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Supreme Court upholds Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
1h ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bashes former football coach
6h ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bashes former football coach
6h ago

Credit: David Goldman

Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Fire Department

Savannah Fire Department drops interim tag, swears in Elzie Kitchen as next fire chief
8m ago
Quinton Simon: Chatham County judge denies bond for mother charged with murder of toddler...
1h ago
Good Samaritan clinic fills critical healthcare need for Southeast GA Hispanic community
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Keri Janton

This Buford man is a beloved fixture at Sherwood's Drug Store
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top