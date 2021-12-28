Tybee Polar Plunge will celebrate New Year's 2022. Here's how to take the plunge.

"Approximately $20,000 was raised in 2020," according to then-polar plunge organizer Melissa Turner.

Register to buy a polar plunge T-sheet online at bit.ly/2022TybeePolarPlunge. On the calendar, click on Jan. 1.

There are also opportunities to win polar plunge prizes.

Enter to win

Each category will award prizes such as gift certificates to Tybee Post Theater, cash, Tybee Post Theater merchandise, and more. After you submit your video, an expert plunge panel will select the top video in each category. Those top videos will be posted for the public to vote on. The video with the most votes wins the top prize. Winners will receive gift cards from Amazon and the Tybee Post Theater.

Deadline to submit entries is Jan. 5, 2022. Questions? Call 912-472-4790.

How to submit your videos:

• Upload to Facebook or Instagram and use #tybeeplunge2022. Be sure the video is public.

• Upload to YouTube and send us the video link at info@tybeeposttheater.org

• Upload to Google Drive and send us the video link at info@tybeeposttheater.org

Categories:

• Best Ocean Plunge: The top five plunges, picked by an expert plunge panel, will be posted for the public to vote on.

• Best Inflatable Plunge: Take a pool inflatable. The most creative inflatables will be posted for the public to vote on.

• Best Non-Ocean Plunge: No ocean to plunge into? Grab a bucket, sprinkler, bathtub, or anything else that produces water and take the plunge.

• Best Slow Mo Plunge: Record your slow-mo plunge and submit!

Gang of Goofs Costume Contest

Enter the ultimate photo costume contest! Grab at least three of your friends and enter to win great prizes.

Rules:

• Must have at least three people to enter.

• Choose a team name and click below to register. The donation of $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under includes a T-shirt and lots of fun.

• Find the best costume and plunge!

• Submit your photo (or video) by Jan. 5, 2022, to info@tybeeposttheater.org.

Prizes:

• 1st Place: Winning team's name will be inscribed onto the Le Gang of Goofs trophy. You will be able to display it for one year at the public location of your choice on Tybee Island. $100 gift certificate to Tybee Post Theater and $50 gift certificate to Amazon.

• 2nd Place: $75 gift certificate to Tybee Post Theater and $25 gift certificate to Amazon.

• 3rd Place: $50 gift certificate to Tybee Post Theater and $10 gift certificate to Amazon.

