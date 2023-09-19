Tybee Island Police Department introduces new K-9 officer, Nauti

Credit: Tybee Island Police Department/Facebook

Credit: Tybee Island Police Department/Facebook

By Destini Ambus – Savannah Morning News
43 minutes ago
The Tybee Island City Council approved a new addition to the Tybee Island Police Department K-9 unit.

Nautical, or K9 Nauti is a German Shorthaired Pointer that will be undergoing extensive training, include narcotics detection, according to the agency's Facebook.

"This is just going to be a narcotics dog," said Police Chief Tiffany Hayes at the meeting last week. "Not a bite dog, or a tracking dog or explosive stuff, this is strictly for narcotics."

K9 Nauti will be trained by Officer Christian Kendrick, who was certified by the U.S. military to train K9s. It will be a while before she's patrol ready, according to their Facebook.

"We hope that she's going to make a difference and take some of the bad, bad drugs off of our streets," said Mayor Shirley Sessions.

Chief Hayes said that if Nauti works out great then maybe they will explore getting an explosives dog. Tybee Island police already have one dog, K9 Rocky.

"So if that's another avenue we can explore, we can take baby steps with that and see how we do," Hayes said.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tybee Island police new member being trained to get ‘bad, bad drugs off of our streets’

