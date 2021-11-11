Tybee Island council postpones vote on STVR cap but approves limiting occupancy rate

The moratorium's extension gives council more time to continue studies and conduct hearings on how to regulate STVRs on the island, an issue that has continuously divided residents. Vacation rentals are the primary lodging option for visitors on the island, according to hotel-motel tax data, and many longtime or permanent residents see continued proliferation of STVRs as a threat to their sense of community.

Others island residents and property owners view the proposed regulations and restrictions as a threat to their property rights and source of alternative income.

During the moratorium, which started in September, the council so far has conducted surveys, held town halls and implemented the occupancy rate and a fee structure based on that rate. Each year a property renews its STVR permit, a fee based on the listed occupancy must be paid.

The moratorium has also allowed city officials to gather data on the number of vacation rentals in residential areas and propose limits. Initially, the cap was set to 760, which is believed to be the existing number of STVR-permitted properties. That's about 38% of total properties in residential neighborhoods.

However, the methodology for coming up with that number has been contested by STVR management companies. Tybee Island Association of Rental Agents (TIARA) claim there are closer to 811 existing STVRs in residential zones.

Other questions remain as well. In the event a cap is established, it's unclear who will get priority in applying for an STVR permit when the number of rentals dips under the limit. Council has also bounced around ideas about a possible compassion clause, which will give certain owners facing economic hardship priority in applying for STVR permits.

According to city manager Shawn Gillen, a new draft of the ordinance may not be ready until after the holidays. Tybee Island council meetings are usually held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.

