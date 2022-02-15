Tybee beach days a federal priority as U.S. Senate considers renourishment proposal

Tybee's current authorization is set to expire in 2024, prompting the low-lying barrier island to seek out other funding avenues in case the federal extension is denied

The city is currently awaiting a $5 million commitment from the state for beach renourishment while also drumming up plans to increase local dollars for future project.

Since 1974, Tybee has worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to pump sand from an off-shore borrow site onto its receding shores. In the last five decades, the costly projects have noticeably increased the width of the beach.

Pictures shown: Tybee Island beach in 2019 before beach renourishment vs. in 2020 after renourishment. (Courtesy of Alan Robertson AWR Strategic Consulting)

However, the island also faces an increasing number of hurricanes and growing storm surge due to climate change. Tybee Island has experienced 10 inches of sea level rise since 1935, a trend that is expected to accelerate, according to data collected at the Fort Pulaski tide gauge station.

“Regular renourishment of the City of Tybee Island’s beach is crucial for protecting Tybee Island’s economy and the safety of its residents from damage due to storm surges and coastal flooding,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia), who also supported the bill.

Renourishment projects have been a joint effort between the city, county, state and federal government, but a large slice of the funding has traditionally come at the federal level. Renourishment occurs every seven to 10 years and cost between $10 million and 18 million.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last fall includes $12 billion allocated for flood mitigation and coastal resiliency efforts across the nation.

"We do have lobbyists in Washington, who are tracking this for us and talking to the people who are pushing this through, so they're working on our behalf there," said Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen. "We appreciate our delegation working with us ... we're very pleased with the progress."

