Two dead, three missing in Memorial Day weekend boat crash on Wilmington River

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Fatal boat crash: Early morning boat accident on Wilmington River claims life of local business owner, boating enthusiast

Emergency crews, including two U.S. Coast Guard helicopters, the Chatham County Marine Patrol, Savannah Fire and Chatham Emergency Services, responded to reports of the crash. According to Chatham Emergency Services, one boat was carrying six passengers and the other three.

Additional details, including the cause of the crash and info regarding the search for the missing boaters, were not released. Authorities have closed a stretch of the river to investigate.

The incident is the second involving a boat and serious injuries on the Wilmington River this month. Local businessman Joe Moore was killed May 5 when a boat he was aboard struck an unlit channel marker near the Savannah Yacht Club and he was hit in the head by an unknown object.

Saturday was the start of the three-day Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest of the year for recreational boaters.

