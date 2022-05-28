ajc logo
Two dead, three missing in Memorial Day weekend boat crash on Wilmington River

Credit: Laura Nwogu/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
2 hours ago

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Two people are dead and three remain missing as the result of a Saturday morning boat crash on the Wilmington River.

According to a Chatham Emergency Services spokesperson, two motorboats carrying nine passengers traveling in opposite directions collided at approximately 10:30 a.m. near the Oatland Island Wildlife Center docks where Richardson Creek meets the Wilmington River.

Credit: Laura Nwogu/Savannah Morning News

Beyond the two fatalities and the three missing persons, the four other passengers suffered minor injuries and were transported to Memorial Health Medical Center. One passenger was transported via U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Credit: Google maps

Emergency crews, including two U.S. Coast Guard helicopters, the Chatham County Marine Patrol, Savannah Fire and Chatham Emergency Services, responded to reports of the crash. According to Chatham Emergency Services, one boat was carrying six passengers and the other three.

Additional details, including the cause of the crash and info regarding the search for the missing boaters, were not released. Authorities have closed a stretch of the river to investigate.

Credit: Laura Nwogu/Savannah Morning News

The incident is the second involving a boat and serious injuries on the Wilmington River this month. Local businessman Joe Moore was killed May 5 when a boat he was aboard struck an unlit channel marker near the Savannah Yacht Club and he was hit in the head by an unknown object.

Saturday was the start of the three-day Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest of the year for recreational boaters.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Two dead, three missing in Memorial Day weekend boat crash on Wilmington River

