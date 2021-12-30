TSPLOST is coming: What to know before it appears on Chatham County ballot in May

Credit: Chatham County

The funds will be allocated by the county based on cities' population and road mileage. Chatham County will receive about $177 million for projects like the Little Neck Road widening, while Savannah will receive the biggest allocation of any municipality at $145 million, according to county documents.

The biggest TSPLOST-sponsored projects to be funded include:

Little Neck Road widening: $50 million project sponsored by the county

Quacco Road widening: $10 million project sponsored by Pooler

Benton Boulevard widening: $31.8 million project to widen sections in Port Wentworth and Savannah

Old Louisville Road improvements: $8.5 million project sponsored by Garden City

Truman Parkway improvements: $10 million project sponsored by the county

I-95 at the Gateway Interchange: $8 million for safety improvements from the county

Airways Avenue and Pooler Parkway: $43 million project from the county.

The remaining funds will be distributed to cities and towns for resurfacing projects (see above for allocation requests) and local projects. Additional funds will be distributed to the state (for an administrative fee), Chatham Area Transit Authority and ONE Chatham, the countywide initiative to improve quality of life for residents. County documents estimate total funding to be about $420 million.

Chatham County needs to secure Intergovernmental Agreements to put the referendum on ballots, and each municipality will hold public meetings to discuss their projects and fund in the coming months.

