'Trying to mix things up': Veronica Garcia-Melendez talks new music, The Maxines

A transplant from New York City, Garcia-Melendez moved to Savannah in 2014, soon playing keys with local band, Street Clothes. A year later, Murray joined as drummer and the pair hit it off instantly. Garcia-Melendez and Murray started collaborating and launched Bero Bero at the end of 2017. Their first EP release landed them a spot in the 2018 Savannah Stopover music festival.

“Bero Bero is really the first time I've committed to taking the lead as a songwriter and producer (and) to group all of my favorite influences into the concept of my voice as a musician,” emphasized Garcia-Melendez.

“I'm mixing post-punk, new wave, disco, Latin, hip-hop, funk and R&B in a blender and saying, here, drink this. Some people get it and love it, and others don't. Someone once said that every one of my songs sounds different, but every one sounds like Bero Bero. What an awesome compliment because that's all I'm trying to do. I'm out here trying to mix things up and sound like myself while doing it.”

The more Garcia-Melendez and Murray worked together, the deeper they got into recording. During summer 2020, they hunkered down and built a home studio. Garcia-Melendez studied the digital interface for tracking audio and credits former Dollhouse Productions studio owner, Peter Mavrogeorgis, in helping her take control of that process.

“I learned first by watching and then working with Peter. I use a different DAW [Digital Audio Workstation] than he does, so I basically taught myself how to navigate it,” recalled Garcia-Meledez.

“But I learned a lot from him about what to listen for. Learning has been a slow process, riddled with the self-doubt that comes from doing work that usually 'only men are advanced enough to do.' Unfortunately, that's still a thing, especially for us women that have been around for a while. That balls-to-the-wall male confidence — I kept having to remind myself that, if they have enough belief to go through with it, so should I. I still have much to learn about the process, but to keep growing has always been my goal as a musician. Staying in your comfort zone is easy. I always have to be reaching for the next thing. For me, music is about exploring new corners of the mind, storytelling and connecting with others.”

True to her word, Garcia-Melendez kept pushing. As they built the studio, she also picked up a new instrument, Keytar, an ‘80s throwback mini-keyboard shaped and held like a guitar. When she figured it out, she found that the instrument freed her to more closely interact with the audience, something not possible playing behind a standard keyboard.

“This one time, a group of Latin guys were standing in front of me and wiggling their fingers as if to play air piano,” recalled Garcia-Melendez. “And they kept chanting ‘El Salvador, El Salvador’ at me because they knew my dad was from El Salvador.”

In continuing to push beyond her comfort zone, she considered how infrequently she’d worked with other women in music and wanted to move beyond that as well. Her vintage fashionista friend, Erica Cobb-Natirboff, owner of House of Strutt, was always working with and supporting other women. Their mutual friend, AJ Grey, managed Cobb-Natirboff’s boutique and reached out to Garcia-Melendez about forming a band.

“It got me thinking about how I've really been lacking female collaboration in my life,” said Garcia-Melendez. “I had been thinking about how I could play with more women when AJ hit me up about starting an all-chick band. I was definitely down to play bass, and we hooked up with twin sisters Coco (drums) and Maddie Oke (guitar) and got to work.”

Grey, Garcia-Melendez, the Oke sisters are The Maxines, and since they’d never played together, they broke the ice by rehearsing weekly, working out a handful of ‘90s grunge-era covers. And then, to try it all out, they headed to a Monday night open jam where their performance was well received. That night, The Maxines booked their first show, a benefit a few weeks later for Safe Shelter in Savannah.

“Since then, we've been working on originals. Maddie and Coco are super into metal. AJ is into punk and 90's grunge. I gravitate more towards psych/experimental rock,” explained Garcia-Melendez.

"We are working on blending our influences to create our sound. It's a mixed bag of more epic songs with strong guitar melodies and distinct sections, along with catchy riffs and simpler forms. AJ can go high energy and jump around the stage or get dark and moody with her vocals. We're looking to play off that with our song writing. We're aiming to be fierce and intentional with our choices and hope people dig what we come up with.”

