Top color for 2022 comes in many flower choices for the Savannah garden

Both Lo & Behold Ruby Chip and Unplugged Pink salvia are compact in the 3-foot range with a 3-foot spread. I expect them to be slightly larger in the south. While they are both to be treasured, they do have siblings that are larger and may be ideally suited if you have a large garden.

Rockin Fuchsia salvia came out in 2020 and they will always be part of my garden. Sometimes I think Rockin Fuchsia is darker in color than Unplugged Pink and other times almost identical. Rockin Fuchsia salvias have returned for 3 growing seasons in my zone 8a garden and easily reach 4-feet with an equal spread. Both the salvias however are considered perennial in zone 9 and warmer.

By all means put Miss Molly butterfly bush on your list too. This will be like the ‘queen of the court’ for your ‘Orchid Flower’ color planning. It will easily reach 5-feet in height and width and will take your breath away with its beauty. It is non-invasive and approved for sale to Oregon and Washington albeit under the name of summer lilac. Why this is not at every garden center in the country is one of the great mysteries of life.

You will treasure this color in your landscape and if you are wondering what colors to put with it WGSN included a palette suggestion that hit a homerun. The palette includes Olive Oil, Butter, Mango Sorbet and Atlantic Blue. The Garden Guy feels pretty good on his selections not knowing the palette I chose as partners, Heat It Up Yellow gaillardia, Luscious Citron lantana, Rockin Blue Suede Shoes salvia and Pugster Blue buddleia.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist and national garden speaker. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more photos and columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

If you go What: December Nights and Holiday Lights Where: Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens, 2 Canebrake Road When: 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 24. Holiday lights will be hosted as a drive-thru. Tickets: $25 per family or car; purchase at entrance and Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens gift shop. Proceeds support the staff and garden.

