'Today is about the community': Union Mission volunteers serve Thanksgiving to 300 people

"Today is about the community," Joseph Mongold, Union Mission outreach coordinator, said as he folded sweaters and hoodies for the clothing drive.

About 40 volunteers came out to help community members pick out coats, hygiene kits, shoes and other necessities before the Thanksgiving meal. Apple pie and turkey were served in abundance.

Among the volunteers was 7-year-old Bethany Moultry, who makes "Happy Bags" of necessities for people experiencing homelessness. Since she started putting them together a little more than a year ago, she's given out nearly 2,500 bags of necessities and toiletries.

