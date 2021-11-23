Thanksgiving 2021 will serve as a return to tradition for some since COVID-19 restrictions have eased and family members feel more comfortable gathering indoors. You can look forward to joyful reunions, that one dish you've been dreaming about all year, Thanksgiving football and the time of the night where the food coma kicks in and the family games get serious.
So you don't show up empty-handed to the night-long celebrations, Bridget Michalski, managing partner of Savannah Wine Cellar, recommended a few affordable wines you can purchase from the store to keep the holiday drinks flowing.
White wines
Price: $15.99
Highlights: Light, fresh, appeals to a wide range of palates; goes well with everything.
NV Cave de Bissey - Cremant De Bourgogne Brut; bit.ly/3oM0eMC
Price: $21.99
Highlights: Toasty notes of champagne, rich on the palate, pairs well with turkey.
Rosé
2020 Domaine de Triennes - Rose; bit.ly/3qZ6X8y
Price: $17.99
Highlights: Classic rose, acidity cuts through heavy foods, light, crisp and fresh
Reds
2020 Domaine Saint Cyr - La Galoche; bit.ly/3l297R3
Price: $20.99
Highlights: Light bodied; nice berry and floral flavors; acidity cuts through heavy foods
2019 Goose Ridge - G3; bit.ly/3r1H3kA
Price: $14.99
Highlights: Fuller-bodied cabernet; toasty oak notes; rich
Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Time to wine down this Thanksgiving with 5 affordable bottles for your holiday budget