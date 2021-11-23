Time to wine down this Thanksgiving with 5 affordable bottles for your holiday budget

Read between the wines: Savannah experts give beginner tips on choosing the best wine

NV Cave de Bissey - Cremant De Bourgogne Brut; bit.ly/3oM0eMC

Price: $21.99

Highlights: Toasty notes of champagne, rich on the palate, pairs well with turkey.

Rosé

2020 Domaine de Triennes - Rose; bit.ly/3qZ6X8y

Price: $17.99

Highlights: Classic rose, acidity cuts through heavy foods, light, crisp and fresh

Reds

2020 Domaine Saint Cyr - La Galoche; bit.ly/3l297R3

Price: $20.99

Highlights: Light bodied; nice berry and floral flavors; acidity cuts through heavy foods

2019 Goose Ridge - G3; bit.ly/3r1H3kA

Price: $14.99

Highlights: Fuller-bodied cabernet; toasty oak notes; rich

