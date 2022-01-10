Three Savannah-Chatham high schools shift to virtual learning due to COVID-related staffing issues

The district said extensive contact tracing procedures have been completed and all affected students and staff have been identified.

Starting tomorrow, students will have to log into the itsLearning portal for class assignments and should follow instructions from their teachers for virtual learning schedules. Athletic schedules, which include games and practices, could be cancelled, so student athletes should contact their coaches for schedule information.

The district also said staff at the three schools will continue to work in isolation from their assigned workstations and the schools will not be open for appointments.

The district plans to resume in-person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 18, but if the schedule changes, families will be contacted through the Parent Notification System.

"SCCPSS is committed to offering in-person learning this semester as we were able to do throughout the fall semester, but due to the rapid spread of COVID at this time, we ask our families to understand and prepare for health and safety conditions that may create rolling shifts to virtual learning. If there are situations that require adjustments that may impact family routines, we will notify you as soon as possible through all available communication channels. We encourage you to develop emergency plans for such situations. To ensure we are able to reach you immediately, please make sure school officials have accurate contact information for your family," the district said in an email.

