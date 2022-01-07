Three men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery murder to be sentenced Friday

His father, Gregory McMichael, 65, was convicted on the same charges, except for malice murder. Bryan, 52, was convicted of three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony (false imprisonment).

Previous coverage: Jury finds 3 white men guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

The sentence for felony murder and malice murder is the same, and the minimum penalty is life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether the sentence comes with or without the possibility of parole. Even if the possibility of parole is granted, a person convicted of murder must serve 30 years before becoming eligible.

Each count of aggravated assault carries a prison term of at least one year but not more than 20 years. False imprisonment is punishable by a sentence of one to 10 years in prison.

Sentencing in the trial comes exactly a month before jury selection begins in a federal hate crimes trial against the men.

The McMichaels and Bryan face one count each of interference with rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also each charged with one count of using, carrying, and brandishing — and in Travis McMichael’s case, firing — a gun during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage, AP

Charges of interference with rights and attempted kidnapping could result in the death penalty, life in prison or another prison sentence length, and a fine, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

This means the McMichaels and Bryan could be sentenced to death for their alleged crimes if convicted in the hate crimes trial.

Approximately 1,000 jury duty notices and questionnaires will be mailed to people living throughout the federal court system's Southern District of Georgia, which covers 43 of Georgia's 159 counties.

About 1.6 million people reside in the Southern District, with Savannah and Augusta as its largest cities. The community farthest from the courthouse is rural Wilkes County, located more than 210 miles north of Brunswick.

Attorneys for the defendants argued in legal filings that it might be difficult to seat an impartial federal jury so soon after the same three defendants were found guilty of murder in state court the day before Thanksgiving.

Jury selection in the federal case is scheduled to begin Feb. 7. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood is presiding over the case.

This story will be updated with testimony from Friday's sentencing. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

