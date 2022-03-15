Hamburger icon
'Those are the greenest grits I've ever seen.' Grand marshal serves breakfast in Savannah

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago
Members of the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee have seen their share of green grits.

What they served Tuesday morning for the homeless in care at Union Mission's Grace House were greener than most.

"Those are the greenest grits I've ever seen," quipped J. Patrick Beytagh, Jr.

According to Grand Marshal Daniel T. Powers, the breakfast was a chance for the parade committee to come out and invest back into the community.

"You're comfortable in your own home and own settings. When you come and eyeball something like this it's very humbling," Powers said.

Grace House provides housing and basic needs for up to 90 days, with the overall goal of helping clients end their homelessness.

Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'Those are the greenest grits I've ever seen.' Grand marshal serves breakfast in Savannah

