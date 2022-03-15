'Those are the greenest grits I've ever seen.' Grand marshal serves breakfast in Savannah

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

According to Grand Marshal Daniel T. Powers, the breakfast was a chance for the parade committee to come out and invest back into the community.

"You're comfortable in your own home and own settings. When you come and eyeball something like this it's very humbling," Powers said.

Grace House provides housing and basic needs for up to 90 days, with the overall goal of helping clients end their homelessness.

