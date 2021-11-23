This Savannah pop-up restaurant wants you to become vegan for a day

Employee Brandy Perry introduced me to their signature five flavors, which are made up of dry rubs and wet rubs. They include:

Credit: Martina Yvette / For Savannah Morning News

• Voodoo, a mixture of no-MSG dry rub seasoning that has a slight kick.

• Loaded Ranch, which uses regular or vegan ranch sauce.

• The signature Wing-N-It Flavor, which is the signature mild buffalo, a mixture of dry rub seasonings, making a creamy ranch marinade. Many customers have described the texture to be similar to seafood, which has been a crowd pleaser for newer vegans.

• The Savannah Jerk, a barbecue sweet heat wing flavor and also the spiciest marinade that they provide.

• The plain dry rub that is mildly seasoned and an excellent starter for those who are not prone to sauces on their wings.

Credit: Martina Yvette / For Savannah Morning News

Many who were able to brave the winds on this cloudy day took to the Wing-N-It tent to await a free sample of the cauliflower wings as they came fresh off the fryer.

Mark Gunter, a resident of Savannah, tried Wing-N-It Savannah for the first time that day and stated that “from what I’ve seen... I expect them to be awesome. I ordered the garlic parmesan (specialty seasoning for that day) and loaded ranch wings. I love the fact that they come out to different events. We don’t normally see a lot of food vendors at many of the car shows we attend.”

Tonya Hasty and her family raved about the cauliflower wings, saying they were “wonderful and fresh. I love the seasoning on the plain ones.”

Credit: Martina Yvette / For Savannah Morning News

Wing-N-It is conducting product research to make sure the new menu items for vegetarians and vegans are up to par. The first step in this was introducing their to-go product lines, which include their homemade jerk ranch and regular ranch, which also includes vegan options. According to Perry, they were met with a high demand for their sauces, which can also be used as a marinade for wings or cauliflower. For the past two months they have been offering the product line for people to take the delicious Wing-N-It sauces home. Their next venture will be including vegan meat options to the menu in the form of tenders or patties.

This potential cross collaboration with another vendor will allow the Wing-N-It operation to offer plant-based options that satisfy a wide range of consumers. Perry said this is their way of shining a light on vegan options, and once they receive a brick-and-mortar restaurant, they will offer more options which their vegan clientele can enjoy.

Credit: Courtesy of Martina Yvette

Until then, the company would love interested wing lovers to give their vegan options a try! The social media pop-up restaurant posts its location and menu items daily for you to scout their location.

• To order or pick up Wing-N-It Savannah wings, contact Wing-N-It Savannah by mobile at 404-343-8045 or follow them on Instagram at wingnitsav and Facebook at WingNitSavannah.

• Visit the group on Thursdays or Saturday evenings when they are at Ghost Coast Distillery to sample their vegan cauliflower wings.

Martina Yvette produces the Dine and Dash videos for Savannahnow.com. Contact her at adashofthat1@gmail.com. See more columns by Martina at savannahnow.com/entertainment/dining/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: This Savannah pop-up restaurant wants you to become vegan for a day