'This is where they're coming': Rincon officials excited for future with Hyundai, region growth

Even with their positive outlook, city officials know growth can put a strain on small towns. Lee admitted the influx of residents has been challenging at times.

“A big part of our growth has been sparked by our school system,” said Lee. “But it also in its own way presents a lot of challenges too because the school system is trying to provide for the increased numbers of students and we are trying to fill out the infrastructure for all the homes.”

City Manager Jonathan Lynn, who took the job in September, is looking forward to how the Hyundai plant will transform Rincon. Lynn witnessed firsthand how a mega plant can shape a small town. Hogansville, where he previously served as city manager, is a stone’s throw away from LaGrange, home to the Kia plant.

Lynn admitted the Hyundai plant played a role in his decision to accept the position.

“You see what something like that can do to the region, so it was definitely a consideration,” said Lynn. “I lived in Savannah for a few years, so I am familiar with the area but it had been a while since I came to Rincon. Just to pull into town and see what was here and what has changed and what's coming – it is an attractive place to come and be able to accomplish things.”

Three new subdivisions and expansion in four are just the beginning. Residents will see housing units on the outer bands as the city grows from the Hyundai plant. In addition, millions of acres of land have been annexed for industrial growth.

“You have a council that is seeing that things are going to be different,” said Lynn. “Rincon has been fortunate enough to sustain itself over the years and be an attractive place, but now that is not enough anymore. We've got to one, maintain our quality of life, but also be welcoming to new residents and new businesses. People have expanded out from the ends of Chatham County and this is where they're coming.”

Despite Rincon’s traffic woes, thousands of residents travel outside the county every day. Lee said that has put a damper on attracting big chain restaurants and hopes to remedy the problem by adding more businesses to entice residents to seek employment inside city limits.

“Everyone says we are growing so fast and that is true but the things that are working against us are we are not off the interstate like Pooler and we have a commuting workforce,” said Lee.

“When big chains look at that, they consider rooftops, population and daytime population. In order to be successful they cannot just depend on an evening meal. They have to depend on those lunch meals too. Our people are going to Chatham to work. They are not here around lunch time.”

Residents have their worries about the town’s increasing number of industrial properties, but Lee said those developments are needed to make up for the county’s no property tax rule. His vision for the future includes more infrastructure that will take 18-wheelers off major roads. It is all part of a long-term plan to preserve Rincon’s small community.

“Hopefully the industrial growth will create jobs and people won’t have to go to Chatham County,” said Lee. “We hear the concerns from people. We have a comprehensive plan and we're trying to stay the best we can within those guidelines and if we do, we believe it will keep Rincon looking the way we want it to look.”

