'This is healthcare': Savannah State students speak on their future after Roe v. Wade decision

Savannah Morning News
By Olivia Carter, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

In late June, Roe v. Wade, which granted women the constitutional right to an abortion, was overturned. For many women, they feel that the Supreme Court decision has put their health in danger.

Two Savannah State University students, Aniyah Coaxum and Sierra Norwood, said they were devastated by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and abolish the constitutional right to an abortion. Both students echoed they wanted justice for their reproductive health.

"This is healthcare. I am hurt for women of color. As an African American women, we already experience a higher mortality rate," Norwood said. "The long-term effects of this will lead to more Black women dying. Many women in our community lack insurance and access to healthcare.”

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Coaxum expressed similar concerns, saying "I'm scared for women."

“I’m more afraid of the generation of children that will be forced to be born into broken homes, or those who will receive a lack of childcare support. Because of this decision, many women will die, many children will be neglected."

In a recent World Bank report, more than 40% of all children under the age of five, a total of nearly 350 million worldwide, require childcare but do not have access. As a result, far too many children are exposed to dangerous environments.

As women of color, Coaxum and Norwood believe that there will be an increase in college dropouts amid this decision. All for breaking generational curses, Coaxum said that women should never have to choose between bringing a child into this world or their education, adding that reproductive rights affect education.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

“It is unfair as a college student and woman of color that our choice has been taken away. We barely have access to contraceptives," she said. "There are so many people who are uneducated on birth control and sexual education simply due to lack of resources. Bringing a child into the world, can allow the pattern to continue, and make it nearly impossible to finish school for some."

"Women won’t be stopped, they just won't be safe. As women, we will find ways around this together," said Norwood.

"Us women need to stick together. All of us must fight together. This is something we should not have to fight. It's sad that we have to, but I'm hoping that something positive will come from this," Coaxum added.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'This is healthcare': Savannah State students speak on their future after Roe v. Wade decision

