"I'm from Florida, and a lot of times the lines are a lot longer," Bobby Mccollum said. "This is excellent. They're doing a really good job."

The Pooler Police Department directed traffic at the intersection of Pooler Parkway and Blue Moon Crossing as cars pooled into the lot housing the 150,000-square-foot facility. Customers who already had a Costco membership rolled on in with their carts, but those who had never shopped at the wholesale store formed lines at the entrances to sign up for a membership.

Credit: Will Peebles

Gina Harris, a Bloomingdale resident, said she heard about the opening online and had passed the store many times during her commute. For her, the opening was the perfect time to look for gifts for family.

"I've never been to" a Costco, Harris said. "I'm excited."

With Thanksgiving just a week away and the holidays right around the corner, the Costco couldn’t have come at a better time for loyal and new shoppers.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'This is excellent': Costco officially opens in Pooler to long lines, eager shoppers