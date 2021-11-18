ajc logo
X

'This is excellent': Costco officially opens in Pooler to long lines, eager shoppers

ajc.com

Credit: Will Peebles

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

The new Costco in Pooler opened its doors Thursday to a line wrapped around the building and large crowds that rivaled those major retailer see on Black Friday.

Residents from all over the Savannah area and border states came out to the grand opening of the warehouse store known for its discounted bulk quantities of merchandise. The ribbon cutting occurred at 7:30 a.m. and doors opened at 8 a.m. to eager shoppers.

ajc.com

Credit: Will Peebles

Bobby Mccollum, a South Florida resident, and his cousin Mark Shuman, general manager of Shuman Farms in Vidalia, were among the first to arrive to the store. Mccollum said although lines were long, they moved fast and checkout was easy.

"I'm from Florida, and a lot of times the lines are a lot longer," Bobby Mccollum said. "This is excellent. They're doing a really good job."

The Pooler Police Department directed traffic at the intersection of Pooler Parkway and Blue Moon Crossing as cars pooled into the lot housing the 150,000-square-foot facility. Customers who already had a Costco membership rolled on in with their carts, but those who had never shopped at the wholesale store formed lines at the entrances to sign up for a membership.

ajc.com

Credit: Will Peebles

Gina Harris, a Bloomingdale resident, said she heard about the opening online and had passed the store many times during her commute. For her, the opening was the perfect time to look for gifts for family.

"I've never been to" a Costco, Harris said. "I'm excited."

With Thanksgiving just a week away and the holidays right around the corner, the Costco couldn’t have come at a better time for loyal and new shoppers.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'This is excellent': Costco officially opens in Pooler to long lines, eager shoppers

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fired Chatham Area Transit CEO drops lawsuit over controversial termination earlier this...
1h ago
Savannah Empty Stocking Fund: How to donate, receive funds
5h ago
Have fun, but don't die trying: Local resident hosting Savannah version of 'Squid Game'
7h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top