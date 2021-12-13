These long-blooming flowers designated 2022 as Year of the Verbena

I used to laugh at one of my favorite garden center signs that said annuals were this price, perennials this, but eternals were in the hundreds of dollars. While I would never be guilty of saying Superbenas were eternals, but having blooms for 10 months is indeed special.

Proven Winners definitely call them annuals with regard to marketing, but most of us in the south consider today's verbena hybrid to be a short-lived perennial. I am in year three with Superbena Whiteout and Superbena Stormburst, both of which have enormous flowers.

Credit: Norman Winter / For Savannah Morning News

Superbena plants are vigorous, 12 inches tall with a spread of 30 inches and were made to bloom. In addition to 11 Superbenas, you find five selections under the Superbena Royale collection that are just a little more compact, spreading only 24 inches.

To find the most success select a site in full sun with well-drained soil. Wet, winter, soggy soil is the enemy that can prevent a spring return. Plant nursery grown transplants this spring at the same depth they are growing in the container, spacing 12 to 18 inches apart.

After growing verbenas in university trials, we learned one really important aspect of verbena growing: cut back to keep the growth in a regenerative state. New runners means new flowers. Should they look tired or stop growing, cut back. Should those dastardly spider mites flare on you, just cut those little buggers out, and start new growth.

Water to get established, but then sparingly, as dictated by the weather.

The verbena responds to feeding every four to six weeks with a light application of a slow-release fertilizer which is very important to time or coordinate with the cutting back process I mentioned.

As you celebrate the Year of the Verbena in 2022 by planting several you no doubt will experience the best butterfly, hummingbird and pollinator season that you have ever had. This will be a learning moment for your children and grandchildren like it was for me back in the '50s.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist and national garden speaker. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more photos and columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

