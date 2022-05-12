These intersections in Chatham County have the most pedestrian crashes. How can that stop?

The other two highest intersections were Skidaway Road and Victory Drive (292 crashes) and Waters Ave. and Eisenhower Dr. (251 crashes).

As for bike-related crashes, the intersection of Largo Dr. and Windsor Rd. had the most incidents with four followed by Barnard St. and Victory Dr., and Bull St. and W. Bryan St. (three crashes each).

Finally, the intersection of W. Broughton Street and MLK Blvd. led the county in the most pedestrian-related crashes with six followed by Fahm St. and Oglethorpe Ave., Mall Blvd. and Hodgson Memorial Dr., and W. Bryan St. and MLK Blvd. with five each.

What could be causing the increase in incidents in these intersections?

Many of the issues culminate in a number of streets with multiple lanes of traffic, faster speeds and no crossings. That issue is exacerbated as bikers, pedestrians and drivers move further south, from 37th Street to Victory Drive.

“If you're looking at it from a pedestrian's perspective, are you going to go half a mile out of your way in order to cross at a signal when maybe your destination is right across the street?” Brown asks.

“Say, your destination is right across the street, maybe you've just worked a 10-hour shift and you need to get to the bus stop, and that's right across the street,” said Brown. “You're not going to walk a mile out of your way in order to get to that bus stop. You're going to try and cross exactly where you are. And it's areas like that, that don't have those accommodations, that don't have the facilities that we need, that we often see these high crash rates and high fatalities.”

Bike Walk Savannah works closely with Savannah and Chatham County when they are plan work or construct a new street in an effort to make sure that it checks all the boxes related to bike and pedestrian safety.

In 2015, Bike Walk Savannah worked with community partners, such as Healthy Savannah, to pass their Complete Streets Resolution. They proposed edits to that policy, which ballooned into the city’s Vision Zero Resolution, which is a commitment to Zero Fatalities and zero serious injuries by 2027.

They work closely with neighborhoods on how to complete 311 requests, Brown said. They’ve also worked with neighborhoods on street audits, going out with members of that area to catalog their streets and to identify issues that maybe need immediate attention versus issues that could take a little bit of time and planning to really address.

Additionally, the organization works with the Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) with the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) on how to actually put together the non-motorized plan, in addition to what projects they think should be prioritized in different municipalities.

What's next?

Seeing more opportunities to improve biking safety in Savannah and the greater Chatham County area in the future, Brown, who also serves on the traffic calming committee, is trying to work with legislators to improve specific streets and bike lanes.

Bike Walk Savannah worked with the Georgia Department of Transportation to ensure that the bridges include a 10-foot wide separate and multi-use paths as well as 10-foot wide emergency shoulders, so if there is a crash, cars and bikes alike can pull off to the side rather than onto the street.

For example, Brown pointed out that there is a hash buffer line alongside many bike lanes, such as the Lincoln St. bike lane and the Wheaton St. bike lane.

According to Brown, one of Bike Walk’s goals is to carve out a little bit more space in bike lanes such as those, which will provide “an area where if there is an emergency or if there is a debris in the bike lane that bicyclists can pull over, they can get around it safely and they still have room and not going right into the moving lane of traffic.”

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to fix the biking safety issue in Savannah and the greater Chatham County area, Brown said. Some streets, for example, might need a protected bike lane, while others may require a separated multi-use path.

“It's really about looking at our streets holistically,” said Brown.

“We see this a lot with traffic calming: One neighbor will make a request that their street gets traffic calmed and the problem moves over to the next one. And so we know that traffic flows kind of like water. If there's a blockage, traffic won't go down it, it'll move to the next one. So, we want to make sure that we're thinking about our design, our street design as holistically as we think of how water flows or how our city really functions."

