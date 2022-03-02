The Show Must Go On: Savannah Repertory Theatre to announce 2022 season at Victory North event

Credit: Alexander Neumann / Savannah Repertory Theatre Credit: Alexander Neumann / Savannah Repertory Theatre

Those include a social cocktail hour with special performances, treats from Savannah’s own Troupial and Leopold’s Ice Cream, and a private audience with legendary vocalist Dolette McDonald (Sting, Talking Heads).

It's an exciting time for the theater company, which lost two of its first five years in operation due to the COVID pandemic.

"We've put together a first season back that acknowledges the shared experience we've just had as a nation without being consumed by it," said Ryan McCurdy, Executive Director of Savannah Rep. "There are some big laughs - we need them badly - but also some challenging perspectives."

Credit: Photo provided Credit: Photo provided

During the 2022 season live announcement, two-time Tony Award Winner Michael Cerveris will be presented with Savannah Rep’s inaugural Trailblazer award and a retrospective of his genre-bending career.

City of Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo of the 4th District will be presented with the Community Vanguard award for his contributions to Savannah and its residents, while the Rep’s 2022 Princess Grace Award nominee, composer, and lyricist Sushi Soucy, will perform selections of original work. The evening will be directed by Natasha Drena with music direction by Assaf Gleizner and featuring additional performers.

McCurdy says more than ever, audiences need the fulfilling qualities of live performances, music, and theater to deliver a dose of humanity during a tumultuous time.

"We spend so much time talking over one another right now. Theatre's the only place we all agree to sit together and listen to someone else for a few hours," he added.

Credit: Allison Revelle / Savannah Morning News Credit: Allison Revelle / Savannah Morning News

Savanah Rep leaders say they hope attendees recognize that our shared community is more than capable of theatrical performance that meet the high levels set by fine art, film, and music. And most importantly, that they enjoy what they experience.

"I hope they get that feeling in their chest that comes with knowing you just experienced something exceptional. And laughs—we all need laughs right now," McCurdy noted.

For more information about the Savannah Repertory Theatre, visit: savannahrep.org.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Savannah Repertory Theatre 2022 Season Announcement WHEN: Saturday at 8 p.m. WHERE: Victory North, 2603 Whitaker St. COST: Tickets range $35-$400 INFO: For tickets and information visit eventbrite.com/o/savannah-repertory-theatre-13626728028

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The Show Must Go On: Savannah Repertory Theatre to announce 2022 season at Victory North event