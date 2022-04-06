The law requires that when naming new city-maintained public spaces or renaming existing ones, the new moniker has to either honor or commemorate a noteworthy person associated with the city, the county, the state or the country; or commemorate local history, places, events or culture.

The Center's proposed Susie King Taylor Square, or just Taylor Square, fits into this description.

But all city ordinances for renaming public property include a signature threshold. Joe Shearouse, the city’s director of policy and external affairs, said this is meant to make “overwhelming community support” a prerequisite for a name change.

And for squares, it doesn't happen often. Savannah's squares have had the same names for the last 138 years. In 1883, then-St. James Square was renamed Telfair Square to honor Savannahian and former Georgia Gov. Edward Telfair, who held the office for two terms in the late 18th century.

Renaming roadways is a bit more demanding than a square, with a signature approval threshold of 75%. Shearouse says this is because changing the name of a roadway typically has more effects on the surrounding area: businesses have to change their address on marketing and signage; first responders are dispatched by road names, and have to update their systems, plus relearn the name of the road.

The road to changing the name of a public space in Savannah is long, and it's meant to be