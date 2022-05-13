The Kentucky Derby comes to Savannah with annual Derby Day fundraiser at Olde Pink House

Credit: Martina Yvette / For Savannah Morning News Credit: Martina Yvette / For Savannah Morning News

The event featured several culinary selections from the Olde Pink House featuring Woodford Reserves 148. Every year, Woodford Reserve offers a different bourbon that brings an array of flavors that work hand-in-hand to create a boozy experience from sip to taste. This year's bourbon is a complex note of cinnamon and citrus, making it pair well as a glaze for the classic chocolate bread pudding courtesy of the Olde Pink House.

Among the modest crowd all draped in signature fascinators and bow ties were the cordial Olde Pink House employees who served an array of hors d'oeuvres: deviled eggs, shrimp cocktail, cucumber tea sandwiches and my absolute new favorite treat, bourbon bacon popcorn. Serenaded by old-school pop-rock music, that made the crowd create their own solo dance parties. This was a pre-celebration for the eventual upset winner, Rich Strike. However, the overall purpose of the day was to give back.

Park Place Outreach is a youth emergency shelter that has served over 6,500 youth in the area since 1984. It uses its resources to provide shelter, meals, and emergency services to create safe and secure communities for youth and their families.

Des Crayton, executive director of Park Place Outreach, says that Savannah is the second city in the state of Georgia with the highest homeless rate and this is why it’s so important for those in attendance to party with a purpose. Crayton added that Park Place Outreach is expanding what they do so that it can continue to make a positive impact in Chatham County.

Celebrations such as their Premier Derby Party help the center create creative give-back opportunities with local businesses in mind. General Manager of the Olde Pink House Craig D. Jeffress says that in order to give back to the community, we must first serve our youth. Craig stated that it is his privilege to do Kentucky proud by serving traditional derby cuisine on the cobblestones of Savannah.

The Kentucky hot brown sandwiches –– an open-face turkey sandwich with bacon and creamy mornay sauce –– pimento cheese sandwiches, and the big entrees of the evening, which included true to the name fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs with cheesy mac and cheese, braised short ribs with coleslaw.

What would a derby be without a mint julep?

Jeffress gave me a quick tutorial of the traditional mint julep recipe that features the Woodford Reserve 148, crushed ice, muddled mint, and simple syrup to make yourself “a happy camper” as he states.

As the horses raced via a live stream coverage in the background, those in attendance were able to “bet” on their own horses and enter in a raffle. If the idea of watching horses run down the course isn’t your thing, you could find yourself mingling with other guests while sampling the Woodford Reserve 148.

The possibilities of things to do during this celebration were endless. If you didn't have the chance to attend Derby Day, you could still lend a helping hand to Park Place Outreach by donating or volunteering your time via their website at parkplaceyes.org.

