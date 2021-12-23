The Hilton Head eagles have landed, and they're named after an abolitionist and a general

Tubman and Mitchel were both leaders in emancipation efforts with historical ties to the Lowcountry. In a press release by the land trust, they pointed out that Tubman spent time in Beaufort County during the Civil War as a nurse and a spy for the Union Army. Along with 150 African-American Union soldiers, she led the Combahee River Raid and helped free more than 700 people. She led 100 of those freed to Mitchelville, South Carolina, a town developed by Mitchel for formerly enslaved people.

"It was important for us to honor the history of Hilton Head Island and two icons in American Freedom, with Freedom being synonymous with the eagles," treasurer Robin Storey said.