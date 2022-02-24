The Grey executive chef Mashama Bailey in the running for her second James Beard Award

Later this spring, Bailey and The Grey's managing partner Johno Morisano will open two new restaurants in Austin, Texas: The Diner Bar and The Grey Market Austin, based on their acclaimed The Grey and The Grey Market in Savannah.

Credit: Adam Kuehl Credit: Adam Kuehl

The awards presentations were foregone in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will make a return on June 13, 2022. Winners will be revealed and celebrated in a ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

