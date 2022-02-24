Hamburger icon
The Grey executive chef Mashama Bailey in the running for her second James Beard Award

Credit: Nydia Blas

Credit: Nydia Blas

Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
33 minutes ago

The James Beard Foundation announced Tuesday that The Grey's executive chef and managing partner Mashama Bailey is a 2022 semifinalist for its coveted restaurant and chef awards.

Bailey is up for the outstanding chef award, but this is not the Savannah chef's first time being recognized by the James Beard Foundation. In 2019, she was awarded the James Beard Award for best chef in the Southeast.

She was nominated for the same award in 2018, a recognition that marked her as the first female, African American chef to be nominated in a best chef category in the history of the event. Bailey is the only Savannah representation listed as a 2022 semifinalist in any of the categories.

Later this spring, Bailey and The Grey's managing partner Johno Morisano will open two new restaurants in Austin, Texas: The Diner Bar and The Grey Market Austin, based on their acclaimed The Grey and The Grey Market in Savannah.

The awards presentations were foregone in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will make a return on June 13, 2022. Winners will be revealed and celebrated in a ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The Grey executive chef Mashama Bailey in the running for her second James Beard Award

