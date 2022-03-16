The City doesn't want you to kiss anyone during the 2022 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade

But this year, one tradition is being kicked to the curb: no kissing by any means, says the city in its St. Patrick's Day guidelines.

Credit: Philip Hall/savannahnow.com

"For years, parade-goers have breached the parade attendants to kiss their favorite soldiers and parade walkers. In the day and age of COVID, please be mindful of social distancing and personal space," the city guidelines stated.

"DO NOT BREAK INTO THE PARADE TO KISS ANYONE!!!"

For more information on what to expect this year at the St. Patrick's Day Parade, visit savannahga.gov/1165/St-Patricks-Day.

