Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

The City doesn't want you to kiss anyone during the 2022 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade

ajc.com

Credit: Steve Bisson, Savannah Morning News file photo

Credit: Steve Bisson, Savannah Morning News file photo

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
57 minutes ago

Turn those puckered red lips elsewhere this St. Patrick's Day, says the City of Savannah.

For the return of the St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2022, the first in three years, city issued a number of changes to the annual tradition, from the span of the festival zone expanding to Victory Drive to more to-go cup options.

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

But this year, one tradition is being kicked to the curb: no kissing by any means, says the city in its St. Patrick's Day guidelines.

ajc.com

Credit: Philip Hall/savannahnow.com

Credit: Philip Hall/savannahnow.com

"For years, parade-goers have breached the parade attendants to kiss their favorite soldiers and parade walkers. In the day and age of COVID, please be mindful of social distancing and personal space," the city guidelines stated.

"DO NOT BREAK INTO THE PARADE TO KISS ANYONE!!!"

For more information on what to expect this year at the St. Patrick's Day Parade, visit savannahga.gov/1165/St-Patricks-Day.

Zach Dennis is the editor of the arts and culture section and weekly Do Savannah alt-weekly publication at the Savannah Morning News and can be reached at zdennis@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The City doesn't want you to kiss anyone during the 2022 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Leigh Ebberwein finds the 'power' of words in first novel, 'Blessing of the Celtic Curse'
6h ago
Savannah St. Patrick’s Day music moves to Plant Riverside and farther south
6h ago
Boo Business: William Kehoe, the Irish legend behind the famed Savannah ghost story
7h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top