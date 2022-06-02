The case for history: Savannah residents weigh in on future of Johnny Mercer Theatre

Sottile's presentation included the history of the 7-acre site, which started as a square-centered ward reflecting the Oglethorpe plan. The area evolved in the 20th century, with Montgomery Street bisecting Elbert Square before construction of the Savannah Civic Center changed the landscape of the ward in the 1970s.

The redevelopment proposal presented to council in April calls for the restoration of much of the pre-Civic Center street grid but not the square.

“Jefferson Street, which has not connected in 50 years, can connect again to the city plan, Perry Street can connect again through the city plan, Perry Lane can connect to the city plan and McDonough Street can connect back through so we can start to put those blocks back together again,” Sottile said.

Resident Richard Coyle isn't in favor of keeping the Mercer around, but his opinions are a bit more broad when it comes to the remainder of the site.

"I'm not sure what's the best use for the entire Civic Center site, but reclaiming a bit of Savannah's history is probably a good place to start," Coyle said.

Others said the full restoration of Elbert and Liberty Squares should take center stage in any future plans.

“Do whatever you can to preserve the bones, the skeleton, the plan of Oglethorpe, it was great almost 300 years ago, it's just as great today,” said resident Ardis Wood.

"It's low scale, it's pedestrian friendly, and it's beautiful. It gives you green space, it gives you a place to hide your ugly things in the lane, like garbage cans. All the things that people want."

The future of the Mercer and the Civic Center site isn't a new topic for council or residents. In 2019, the previous council unanimously voted to approve a recommendation from the Urban Land Institute (ULI) that called for the entire site to be razed and the full Oglethorpe plan restored.

Wood would like to see the ULI plan along with the recent plan unveiled by the city presented side by side for public feedback. Other things, such as the proposal to remove the Interstate 16 flyover, must also be considered, she said.

“Let's talk about from (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) and the flyover to the Johnny Mercer Theatre and then on to the arena. You mustn't do this piecemeal, you've got to have a plan that you plug into. Do it right and you'll only do it once," said Wood

Dan Bass, who is in favor of keeping and restoring the Mercer, knows at least one thing that he doesn't want to see done with the property.

“I just want to see them if they can, retain the Johnny Mercer, build the other half of the square and try to restore it," he said.

"I just don't want to see them put up a bunch of daggone hotels."

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KnussSMN

