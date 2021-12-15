The Buzzards of Fuzz soar into El-Rocko Lounge to bring infinite cosmos sound to Savannah

Credit: Courtesy of the band

“We didn’t see it coming at all,” said Bassman of the honor. “We got the nomination and went down there, and, holy crap, won. Since then we’ve been working towards something a little more substantial than the eps and singles we’ve been dropping.”

The accolade fired the band up to record their definitive statement and they have spent the last three years crafting their debut with producer Kristopher Sampson (B-52s, The Coathangers).

“He was kind enough to go out to Dahlonega, Georgia, with us and bring his entire recording rig,” said Bassman of recording their album. “We spent four days in the mountains just recording live and then we spent the next three years tweaking it and overdubbing it, re-doing vocals. During the pandemic we took a step back and we were luckily all able to record from home and send him the last few pieces he needed to put it together. It’s definitely been a long time in the making, but it’s a full statement, and we’re exited to share it with people finally.”

The full recording was originally intended to be a space rock opera, but with 16 tracks of “kind of out there” storytelling, the band decided to scale it back a bit.

<a href="https://thebuzzardsoffuzz.bandcamp.com/album/the-buzzards-of-fuzz-2">The Buzzards of Fuzz by The Buzzards of Fuzz</a>

“Once we finished we thought it kind of presented itself better if we culled some of the songs and pulled the lore out and change the order,” said Bassman. “There is a plan to release the remaining tracks and put it back in order to show the whole story. Ben has some really big ideas about maybe Broadway, but I think all of the songs stand on their own. They come from different periods, but together, they do kind of work to tell a loose, fun, space story. They put together a good representation of what we’re capable of.”

The Buzzards of Fuzz are inspired by monster-riffing 90s Palm Desert rock bands like Kyuss and Yawning Man (whom they’ve had the privilege to open for).

“My wife turned me on to Kyuss right as they were breaking up and it kind of stuck with me,” said Bassman. “A lot of it was just the ethos of desert rock. It’s not really bound to a certain sonic plane, it’s more of an attitude about how we treat each other, originality, how you can draw from what’s around you. Ben and I have both spent a lot of time in different desert regions and there something about the wind over the sand that kind of calls to you.”

The Buzzards are often pictured in promotional material and album covers wearing imposing bird masks. They associate buzzard imagery with mythological and paradoxical representations of death and reincarnation, darkness, mystery, and wisdom. They derived their band name, however, from a character in Hunter S. Thompson’s book, “Hell’s Angels.”

“There is a character named Buzzard,” explained Bassman. “By day he was eloquent and kind, and by night the drugs would change him and he was less than kind, and kind of an awful character. Our thing was we are the Buzzards of Fuzz. We’re like that, but with fuzz rock. By day we are well-read, fun, but at night it gets a little darker. The music guides you.”

“Beyond that we started incorporating different bird puns and imagery in everything we do. At some point it was an afterthought—now it’s a forethought. How do we put a bird on it?”

Another fun way The Buzzards of Fuzz have promoted their music is with a video game app designed by Chad DuBay of Trainfight Studios. “Desert Drivin,” inspired by The Buzzard’s song of the same name, may be the first video game since Aerosmith’s 1994 arcade shooter “Revolution X” to be based on a rock band.

“We tossed out a few ideas here and there and made an 8-bit version of our single, ‘Desert Driving,’ for it, that we thought came out really cool,” said Bassman. “My nieces and nephews were really stoked on it.”

The Buzzards of Fuzz are also responsible for Fuzzstock, a music festival devoted to the fuzzier sub-genres of rock and metal. They just held their third Fuzzstock in October and it has grown into a two-day outdoor festival.

“There are plans for expansion in the future, but it’s been a lot of fun to do something here in the South that is meant specifically for desert, stoner, fuzz rock,” said Bassman. “There’s a lot of that great music happening here that is not often represented at festivals.”

The Buzzards of Fuzz’s self-titled album is available on streaming services and Bandcamp. They’ll be joined again at El Rocko by Savannah’s The Manarovs. The Manarovs are a catchy punk band inspired by power-pop and the Ramones, and are “sometimes groovy, sometimes raucous, always a good time.”

This AURA Fest will also see the live debut of Savannah’s Doof. Doof is the duo of JonRoss Maddox (Knightsquatch, Cloud Soup, Studebaker Turnpike, Hey, Chroma) and Emerson (TRAB, Tusk, Joyrider).

Inspired by bands like Floor and Torche, Doof combine the slow pummeling of doom metal with the repetitious riffage of stoner metal.

“I’m not really sure how to classify it,” said Maddox. “It’s a little bit of both because we do a good bit of the slow stuff, but we’re not exactly as slow as playing a twenty hour Sleep song, or anything like that.”

Maddox and Emerson have been playing in bands together for over six years and have been shaping Doof’s song over the last year. They have recorded some demos, but hope to record an album in January.

Doof promise a wild and theatrical performance, with Maddox excitedly smashing his drum kit like a Neanderthal while Emerson vainly attempts to keep him focused on the music.

“We’re going to try to get into a lot of stage antics,” said Maddox, who is no stranger to theatricality since his days in the mythos-heavy Knightsquatch. “We’re kind of going for a ‘nerdy guitar player discovers a cave man who plays drums’ kind of thing.”

Hopefully, Doof will be another Savannah metal band to watch.

