The best supporting flower goes to... Blue My Mind & Blue My Mind XL

Well, the University of Tennessee trials said it all. Perfect score all season for both and they couldn’t tell the difference between the two. Other trials said the XL was indeed a little larger in flower and habit. While I won’t bet the proverbial family farm on it, I will wager that when you see the icy blue blooms in a combo you will "ooh" and "ahh." It will be thanks to the little blue-flowered evolvulus.

Usually, my articles are required to straighten up some taxonomic change of nomenclature. This time I am chasing the rabbit we call the common name. When the evolvulus came out in the mid-’90s, we were happy to let that be the common name, it kind of added an air of mystery to the plant. The big plant production market boys don’t like mystery so they tagged bush morning glory to it.

While grannies and such love their morning glories, there is another segment of gardeners and farmers that this puts the fear of God into. To this group, the term bush simply means I might kill this morning glory if I try hard and rent the flamethrower at the store. Obviously, I am joking, sort of.

The botanical name Evolvulus, means to untwist or not climb. Blue My Mind reaches about 12 inches tall. Spreading outward to around 24 inches, XL will grow outward a little larger. That’s pretty special for a plant that is in the morning glory family. Space your plants 12 to 24 inches apart. This low-growing habit makes it the perfect plant for the front of the border in front of Luscious Marmalade lantanas or whatever is your favorite color. Use it in mixed containers and they will make you look like the design pro who won The Federated Garden Club mixed container award.

Since both Blue My Mind varieties have the ability to perform for a very long season it pays to prepare your bed properly. I like to work in 3 to 4 inches of organic matter, along with 2 pounds of a slow-release fertilizer like a 15-7-15 per 100-square feet of bed space. Your bed is probably smaller, so just follow your fertilizers label instructions. You might wonder the reason for doing this for such a tough plant. The answer is drainage. The Blue My Mind varieties of evolvulus do not like to sit in wet soggy conditions so good drainage is an absolute.

Not too many plants are this maintenance-free. Watering during dry periods and light monthly applications of fertilizer will keep your plants blooming until frost. No deadheading is needed. This color of blue stands out like the best supporting flower award winner it is, even when paired with a Superbells Hollywood Star calibrachoa.

