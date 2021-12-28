The 2022 Do Savannah New Year's Eve Editorial

After seven years, I think is safe to say that it's a tradition for Do Savannah to create a special New Year’s Eve fashion editorial.
Each year, we try to not only stay current with the fashion trends while creating these spreads, but we hope you can find some new and unique timeless pieces to add to your wardrobe. Our biggest hope is that it inspires you, the readers, to support our local businesses and to check out all the fashion Savannah has to offer.
This year, we chose Graveface Museum and Oddities as our backdrop and location for the fashion photoshoot. The museum, which is the brainchild of Ryan Graveface, has more of a “Ripley’s Believe it Or Not Museum” vibe and is one filled with vintage pinball machines, oddities, taxidermy and artifacts.
Taxidermy Information: To us, ethic-sourcing means that all taxidermy mounts are vintage, died a natural death, or that at no time recently were hunted or killed for sport.
Inspired by Savannah’s fashion sense and spookiness we created “Night At The Museum”:
Kathi Rich Boutique
2515 Abercorn St.; (912)-236-7424
Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah
Edgewater Drive
319 W Broughton St.
(912)-335-8524; shopedgewaterdrive.com
Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah
Future On Forsyth
106 W Gwinnett St #1A; (912)-235-2476
Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah
Precisa’s Closet
Precisa's Closet clothing brand is a line by @djprecisa. Exclusive and fun.
Contact Precisa for an exclusive and private shopping experience at @precisacloset.llc.
Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah
New Year's Eve Editorial Credits
Creative Director, Stylist and Photography: Adriana Iris Boatwright
Models: Ashley Edwards and Leila Roos
Hair: Drop Dead Headz Salon; located at 1 N Godley Station Blvd., Studio 9, Pooler, GA 31322
Clothing and Accessories: Kathi Rich Boutique, The Future on Forsyth, Edgewater Drive and Precisas’s Closet.
PA: Maia Boatwright
Location: Graveface Museum
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The 2022 Do Savannah New Year's Eve Editorial