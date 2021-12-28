The 2022 Do Savannah New Year's Eve Editorial

Each year, we try to not only stay current with the fashion trends while creating these spreads, but we hope you can find some new and unique timeless pieces to add to your wardrobe. Our biggest hope is that it inspires you, the readers, to support our local businesses and to check out all the fashion Savannah has to offer.

This year, we chose Graveface Museum and Oddities as our backdrop and location for the fashion photoshoot. The museum, which is the brainchild of Ryan Graveface, has more of a “Ripley’s Believe it Or Not Museum” vibe and is one filled with vintage pinball machines, oddities, taxidermy and artifacts.