That’s So Savannah: While not a tool of communication any longer, Savannah is home to two bells

One such bell can be found at the International Seamen’s House on Washington Square. The common pop-culture perception of sailors is as a rowdy, hard-living bunch, but the truth is that they are just regular people working in a tough, lonely line of work.

Tens of thousands of sailors from over 50 different countries have come through the port of Savannah every year for centuries. Spending months at sea, with no land in sight, away from homes and families, can be both physically and spiritually taxing for the seamen. Even today, when foreign sailors come into port, they may have only half a day to run errands, contact family, and just savor the solid ground beneath their feet, and they may need help with transportation, medical issues, getting a meal, or finding internet access to connect with home. Fortunately, the city has a place just for them that is surprisingly little known by regular citizens.

The Savannah Port Society was founded in 1843 by a group of churches looking for a way to reach out to and assist visiting seaman. While ministers spend time at the ports, visiting sailors on the ships and administering to their religious needs, the International Seamen’s House on Houston Street offered a hospitable refuge for weary travelers. There are only a handful of ministers running the operation, but the Savannah Port Society and International Seamen’s House continued the long tradition of warmly welcoming thousands of seafarers to Savannah and giving them a place to recharge before returning to the sea.

Located on the side of the International Seamen’s House, a bell honors Reverend Dale Umbreit, a beloved chaplain who ministered to sailors for thirteen years.

Another famous Savannah Bell is “Big Duke,” now located in front of the Savannah Fire Station on Oglethorpe Avenue. “Big Duke” was named after Alderman and Fire Commissioner Marmaduke Hamilton who recommended the purchase of the 5,500 pound bell in 1872. Various smaller bells were located at firehouses around the Savannah, but none of them were loud enough to be heard throughout the city to summon fire fighters to action.

“Big Duke” served its role until 1890 when a professional full-time fire department was established and the fire call was no longer needed. In 1968, “Big Duke” was moved to its current location and in 1985 was declared a memorial to firefighters the world over. The names of firefighters who died on the job are listed on an obelisk monument, including John Butler, who was the first firefighter to lose his life during the Great Savannah Fire of 1865.

“Big Duke” is still rung once a year during a memorial service honoring those firefighters who have given their lives.

Savannah’s most important bell is the Old City Exchange Bell which is the oldest in Georgia. The bell was imported from Amsterdam and hung in the steeple above the old city exchange where it rung out for fires, to mark the end of the work day for City Exchange employees, and to welcome important visiting figures such as Presidents James Polk, James Monroe, and Millard Fillmore, and dignitaries such as Daniel Webster and the Marquis de Lafayette.

In 1906, the new golden domed City Hall was constructed and the City Exchange bell was retired. In 1957, the bell found a new home on Bay Street where it is displayed in a replica of its old tower.

Although bells are not as much of a part of daily life in the city as they used to be (other than church bells) these monuments are a reminder of the common sounds of Savannah from a bygone era.

