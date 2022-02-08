Take a Ride for the Dogs: Savannah On Wheels, GRRR team for Cupid Ride to benefit senior pups

“It's a 5-mile police-escorted ride through the historic district, and hopefully, people will dress in their best Cupid-themed attire and just make a spectacle of ourselves to raise awareness about GRRR.”

Austin said the desire to help GRRR developed after learning about the organization last year when GRRR was accepting donations for a fundraising yard sale.

“Once I started digging a little deeper, I found out about the work that GRRR does, specifically their Last Stop Loved program, which focuses on senior dogs who have been abandoned. Maybe they're blind or deaf and their owners can no longer care for them, so they surrender them to a rescue and usually, that’s GRRR. GRRR takes the dogs and finds a forever home for their remaining days so that they can feel loved as they live out the rest of their lives.”

“We are thankful to have animal lovers in the community like Melissa,” GRRR director, Perry Brandon said. “Her compassion and thoughtfulness make her a valued Savannah asset, and we know many senior pups will have better lives thanks to her efforts.”

There is space for about fifty riders on the Last Stop Loved Bike Ride. There will be a police escort for safety. The entire trip is approximately five miles and will take the group through historic squares. It’s expected to last an hour.

Savannah On Wheels has bikes available to rent, but anyone with their own bicycles is invited to bring them. If you’re interested but not sure you can make it the entire five miles, Austin said not to worry.

“It will be a very leisurely ride, but certainly anybody who feels fatigued is welcome to peel off early from the group and head home or maybe just take a rest and have a cup of coffee.”

On-site registration will be available at Savannah On Wheels at 405 W. Hall St., but it can also be done online at SavannahCupidRide.org. Registration is $25, bike rental is $5, and a special event T-shirt is also available for $5. Anyone who needs to rent a bike is encouraged to arrive at 11 a.m. in order to find the correct bike before the ride starts.

While this is the first time Savannah On Wheels has teamed up with GRRR, it isn’t expected to be the last. “Hopefully, this is the first of many Cupid Rides that we’ll be doing,” said Austin.

IF YOU GO What: Last Stop Loved Bike Ride When: Saturday at noon Where: Savannah On Wheels, 405 W. Hall St. Cost: $25 registration, $5 bike rental Info: SavannahCupidRide.org

