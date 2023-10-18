Take a first look at the Ritz Carlton proposed for downtown Savannah

The plan at hand for the HDBR last Wednesday would turn two buildings on East Bryan Street into a mixed-use Ritz Carlton. The plans call for just over 100 hotel rooms and about 20 residences at two of the tallest buildings in downtown Savannah.

The plan had unanimous approval from the board members, with multiple appointees expressing excitement with the residential and dining elements of the plan.

"I am very happy to hear about the restoration of the historic building itself," said Nan Taylor, a member of the board.

The Ritz will connect two buildings: 2 E. Bryan St. and 14 E. Bryan St. The 108-year-old, 15-story, stone-faced building at 2 E. Bryan St., is a contributing resource in the Historic District, formerly known as the Savannah Bank and Trust.

Credit: Courtesy of Studio Mc+G Architecture via Historic District Review Board Credit: Courtesy of Studio Mc+G Architecture via Historic District Review Board

The proposed plan requires approval for updates to the buildings. A key update is a three-story height addition to 14 E. Bryan St., which would extend its height from 10 to 13 stories. The additions would incorporate residential units and a commercial kitchen to serve the pool deck.

Also key to the building on 14 E. Bryan are plans to add dining options on the ground floor, which would open up access on Johnson Square. Mc+G Architecture, which specializes in historic preservation and hospitality design, is leading the project. Jennifer McConney, principal of Mc+G Architecture, said at the meeting there were considerations of demolition, but the group ultimately chose to preserve and update the location.

"It's still a very important part of Savannah's urban fabric," McConney said.

Ryan Jarles, head of preservation for Historic Savannah Foundation, said he was excited to see the building on 14 E. Bryan put to use. Historic Savannah Foundation endorsed the plans.

"We are excited to see the project move forward," Jarles said.

Credit: Courtesy of Studio Mc+G Architecture via Historic District Review Board Credit: Courtesy of Studio Mc+G Architecture via Historic District Review Board

Credit: Courtesy of Studio Mc+G Architecture via Historic District Review Board Credit: Courtesy of Studio Mc+G Architecture via Historic District Review Board

Credit: Courtesy of Studio Mc+G Architecture via Historic District Review Board Credit: Courtesy of Studio Mc+G Architecture via Historic District Review Board

Credit: Courtesy of Studio Mc+G Architecture via Historic District Review Board Credit: Courtesy of Studio Mc+G Architecture via Historic District Review Board

Submittal Packet 1-2-14 e Bryan St 1 by savannahnow.com on Scribd

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Take a first look at the Ritz Carlton proposed for downtown Savannah

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.