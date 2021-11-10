Susie King Taylor school charter extension limited to 2 years. Here's why.

Chattin said due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic during the past two school years with no state testing, there was not enough data to show if the school improved. Low performance was based on data from the 2018-19 school year.

"We don't have any problems," she said, as of today. "We had a year in which we had low survey return rates and one year in which our scores dipped below," referring to the Georgia Milestones Assessment System scores.

The school, which opened in 2017, serves around 336 students in grades K-8. The two-year extension will take the contract to June 2024.

(Story continues below)

11.03.21_SKTCS Charter Petition Amendment-Extension Draft Final 10-14-2021 (003) (1) by savannahnow.com on Scribd

David Feliciano, chief data and accountability officer for the SCCPSS, said after the board meeting that the school applied for a five-year renewal, but because of certain challenges like low academic performance, the school received a two-year extension instead.

Education news: Charter school families scramble for student transportation from all over Chatham County

"However due to the performance deficiencies that Susie King Taylor has done for the last couple of years, the impact of the pandemic that erased 2020, 2021 and 2022, we felt like it would be best for all to just provide a two-year extension so that we can gain those two years of data back, so that we can have more of view on the charter school's performance," he said.

(Story continues below)

11.03.21_Susie King Taylor Community School Extention of Contract Agenda Item November 3 by savannahnow.com on Scribd

Feliciano said the extension will give the school seven years to provide performed or improved student performance. Feliciano said if those things are met, than the school can apply for a five-year renewal.

Credit: Photo provided by SCCPSS

Chaffin said the school cannot increase enrollment numbers, based on the contract, and will have to provide the school board with quarterly updates. The school will also be monitored by the state department.

The extension will allow the school to continue to operate for the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, on the terms and conditions that are stated in the contract extension.

A renewal for the school will be determined if the school's targeted improvement designation has been removed during the 2023 and 2024 school years.

The school’s charter contract can be revised if the school promotes a positive school experience that engages students and finds ways in attracting, retaining, and developing faculty members that demonstrate a commitment to constant learning and professional growth, according to the recent contract.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Susie King Taylor school charter extension limited to 2 years. Here's why.