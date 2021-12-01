Savannah Stopover will take place on March 11-12, 2022 and will be moving to the Georgia State Railroad Museum after years of being held at various music clubs and venues around downtown Savannah.

Festival producers will be monitoring CDC and city guidelines. If needed, Savannah Stopover may institute an indoor mask policy, require proof of COVID vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID test for all attendees. These policies will be communicated on the Stopover website and through the festival's social media channels.

For more information on the single day passes, visit savannahstopover.com/tickets.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Surfbort joins Savannah Stopover Music Festival line-up as single day passes go on sale