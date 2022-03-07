Sulfur Studios and Phil Musen take you deep into a 'Mermaid Fantasy'

"The series is a reimagined reflection on my experiences, and I drew from the issues that were central to my life at the time. So there is not only love and heartbreak but also a stark lesson about colonization, the dominance of violent power, and a reexamination of traditional masculinity.”

The artwork follows the story of sailors stranded on an island and one sailor’s growing relationship with a mermaid. It’s like walking through a graphic novel without words.

“For this series, I tried specifically to give my viewers clear visual facts to work with. I would also say that it has a sort of cartoonish, whimsical style. Something that I think is fun about the paintings is that they are completely from my imagination. That means no models, references, or anything like that.”

Despite being a busy working artist, Musen is also an organic farmer who provides produce to local restaurants. You can tell how that’s influenced his art.

“Around the time I was in college, I started looking at the world and being a visual artist in it more critically. There are some serious environmental issues we face right now that are affecting us that do not get enough attention," he said.

"I think the one that cuts me the deepest is the way humanity deals with plastic waste. I was interested in continuing to make things for people and connecting with them in a spiritual way, but I wanted to make things that were better for the planet. A major downside of being a visual artist is there are a fair amount of toxic byproducts. That is essentially what inspired me to get into organic agriculture.”

When he isn’t working on his farm or putting together work for an exhibition, you can find Musen in Forsyth Park painting scenes as tourists and locals walk by. I asked if his farming and art inspired each other, and he said they do in a way.

“All the years of busting my ass in the fields all week long, going to bed early on Friday night, and getting up early on Saturday to get to the park to set up my stand truly prepared me to be a park artist. I don't think anyone would blink an eye if you said it required a lot of discipline to be a farmer, but it might require just as much if not more to be an artist.”

"Mermaid Fantasy" will be on display at Sulfur Studios through March 26. You can also purchase a book of the work, which has a limited run of 100 copies. On Saturday at 2 p.m., there will be an Artist Talk with Musen in person at Sulfur Studios and on their Instagram at @sulfurstudios.

IF YOU GO What: “Mermaid Fantasy” When: Artist Talk on Saturday at 2 p.m. Where: Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull Street; open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Info: sulfurstudios.org/phil-musen

