Stetson University Concert Choir coming to Savannah’s Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church

The Stetson University School of Music is pleased to announce the annual spring concert tour for the Stetson University Concert Choir. This 53-member choir will be performing in Savannah a free, one day only concert at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church on Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.

“After a two-year spring tour hiatus, we are excited to take our music once again beyond the Stetson campus community,” said Timothy Peter, Ph.D., Stetson School of Music professor and choir director. “We look forward to making connections with musical communities, churches, Stetson alumni, and outstanding high school choral programs.”