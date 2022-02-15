Hamburger icon
Stetson University Concert Choir coming to Savannah’s Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
35 minutes ago
The Stetson University School of Music is pleased to announce the annual spring concert tour for the Stetson University Concert Choir. This 53-member choir will be performing in Savannah a free, one day only concert at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church on Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.

“After a two-year spring tour hiatus, we are excited to take our music once again beyond the Stetson campus community,” said Timothy Peter, Ph.D., Stetson School of Music professor and choir director. “We look forward to making connections with musical communities, churches, Stetson alumni, and outstanding high school choral programs.”

The program, “Building Communities,” will include the pieces “Alleluia” by Elaine Hagenberg; “Let Thy Holy Presence” by Pavel.Tschesnokoff (1877-1944); “Eit Barn er Født I Bethlehem,” arranged by Ørjan Matre; “Dona Nobis Pacem” by Giulio Caccini, arranged by Helen Litz and Annette Hay; “Lead Me On” by Brian A. Schmidt; “There Is A Balm In Gilead” by Arranged by Raymond Wise; “To Sit and Dream” by Rosephanye Powell; “I’ll Be On My Way” by Shawn Kirchner; and “All of Us” by Craig Hella Johnson.

All performances will be conducted by Peter along with piano collaboration by Stetson alumnus Jacob Lytehaven.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Stetson University Concert Choir coming to Savannah’s Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church

