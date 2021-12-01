Stacey Abrams running for governor: What has the Georgia Democrat been up to since 2018 race?

Credit: Robert F. Bukaty, Associated Press

“Opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn’t be determined by your ZIP code, background or access to power. If our Georgia is going to move to its next and greatest chapter, we're going to need leadership."

Here is what the politician has been up to since losing to Kemp in the 2018 race:

Abrams founded Fair Fight Action to combat voter suppression in Georgia

Following the results of the 2018 gubernatorial race in Georgia, Abrams started Fair Fight Action, a PAC geared toward educating voters in Georgia and working to eradicate voter suppression.

"We promote fair elections around the country, encourage voter participation in elections, and educate voters about elections and their voting rights. Fair Fight Action brings awareness to the public on election reform, advocates for election reform at all levels, and engages in other voter education programs and communications," the PAC's mission statement reads.

In 2018, the organization filed a lawsuit against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, which sought to "hold Georgia accountable for an elections system that violates various rights of Georgia voters under federal law."

In April, a judge ruled against much of the lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones issued a 96-page ruling on the state’s request to reject the merits of the claims in the lawsuit. Jones said the lawsuit’s challenge to the “exact match” policy could proceed, along with claims about in-person absentee ballot cancellations. But he dismissed claims targeting the “use it or lose it” rule and some allegations of failing to adequately train poll workers, as well as some provisional ballot and absentee ballot rejection claims.

Abrams authored a number of books and novels, including 'While Justice Sleeps'

Even before 2018, Abrams has been a prolific author with a number of true crime titles under her name such as "Reckless" and "Deception." Her most popular post-2018 novel was "While Justice Sleeps," which was a political thriller set in the U.S. Supreme Court where a young law clerk finds herself embroiled in a mystery that was plotted by one of the judges.

A review of the book in the New York Times said: "Any observer of politics knows that Abrams is a charismatic and talented former state legislator and voting rights activist who is likely to run for governor of Georgia in 2022.

"One expects a book written by an ambitious practicing politician to be, well, politic. It is therefore small surprise that explicitly partisan politics plays little role, and that Abrams stints on judicial ideology."

Outside of fiction, Abrams also penned two non-fiction books on current events — "Our Time is Now" and "Minority Leader: How to Lead From the Outside and Make Change."

Abrams backed Joe Biden as he turned Georgia blue in 2020 for the first time since 1992

Abrams launched Fair Fight as part of her challenge to the results of that election. And while she failed in that bid, Abrams leveraged the national attention she received to expand Fair Fight’s advocacy efforts. The group has a political action committee that funds voter protect programs and a legal arm that targets voter suppression.

Fair Fight’s core mission, though, is similar to that of the New Georgia Project -- voter mobilization.

Between 2016 and 2020, Georgia’s number of registered voters has grown from 6.9 million to 7.6 million. More than 60% of voters to register since the 2016 presidential election are people of color.

Abrams didn’t recruit them all -- among other contributing factors was Georgia’s implementation of automatic voter registration in September 2016. However, Abrams did create significant awareness about the voting process among the state’s minority residents, and her controversial high-profile loss to Kemp not only energized young Black Georgians but turned many of them into activists.

According to AP VoteCast, 84% of non-white voters -- a group that makes up 47% of Georgia’s register voters -- voted for Biden.

