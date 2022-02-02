Space Coke has landed in Savannah and is ready to rock Aura Fest this week at El Rocko Lounge

<a href="https://spacecoke.bandcamp.com/album/lappel-du-vide-2">L'appel du Vide by Space Coke</a>

Do Savannah: What do you think about Savannah thus far?

Reno: "I was living in Columbia, which is only a couple hours away. I always heard that it was not a good place to go and now that I come here, I was like, I don't know why I always heard that because so many tourists come here. You think somebody would have been like, 'Oh, it's amazing. You should go there.' No.

"As if to keep it a secret. But I get it. I now want to keep Savannah my secret. But since I arrived, I have played with 'The Discussion' and I am now working on the set of 'Halloween (Kills),' which is being filmed here. I can’t complain. So far, so good."

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

Do Savannah: How would you describe Space Coke?

Reno: "Space Coke is really kind of like me creatively. I love playing music locally and with whoever is around, you know. I kind of like to think of it as more of a collective where you bring in different people's energy at different times and our live shows always been more of that where we do completely different live shows, different musicians, different meals.

"The show coming up (is) our first Savannah show ever and I am extremely excited about it. Jay Matheson, who is a bass player from South Carolina, will be joining me on the first show and he hasn't been back in Savannah for a while. He knows so many people here, but it's good to have him on the first show. On the drums, we will have Lee Vallier, who is a local and he also plays with the band Slave Grave, and I am hoping it will be a powerful trio for that show.

Do Savannah: Who are your musical influences?

Reno: "The Butthole Surfers, Black Sabbath, Sun Ra and Helios Creed — they all could be called a great influence. My taste varies and is diverse. That is how I ended up playing with Laura Pleasants for The Discussion. I am a fan of all those sounds that have a bit of a gothic electronica vibe. I could not help myself and it was a lot of fun.

Do Savannah: Any local bands you would like to share the stage with?

Reno: " (I) would love to play with Basically Nancy, Bero Bero, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir and La Chonk."

Get to know Space Coke when they play El Rocko for the very first time in Savannah on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. The event is part of the Aura Fest event and will also include Bog Monkey and Damned To Earth.

IF YOU GO What: Space Coke with Bog Monkey and Damned To Earth When: Saturday at 8 p.m. Where: El Rocko Lounge, 117 Whitaker St. Info: facebook.com/SpaceCokeSC

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Space Coke has landed in Savannah and is ready to rock Aura Fest this week at El Rocko Lounge