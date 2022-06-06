Small motorboat crashes into Turners Creek bridge piling fenders, sending two to hospital

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer/Savannah Morning News Credit: Adam Van Brimmer/Savannah Morning News

Chuck Kearns, chief executive officer of Chatham Emergency Services, was notified of the crash at 5:49 p.m., soon after the accident. A 15-foot Boston Whaler hit head-on the wooden fenders that protect the bridge pilings. The boat was going fast enough that one person was ejected. The other occupant was injured, but remained on the boat, Kearns added.

Boaters are required by law to slow to idle speed when within 100 yards of the bridges.

Agents with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources initially took the injured boaters to the Savannah Boathouse, Kearns said.

