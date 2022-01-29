Slutty Vegan is dishing out burgers today in Savannah. Here is where and when to find them.

What's on the menu

The menu items include the One Night Stand and Sloppy Toppy, the two most popular burgers loaded with different toppings such as vegan cheese and slices of vegan bacon, piled with caramelized onions and dripping with Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Credit: Blue Hominy PR/Slutty Vegan (contributed) Credit: Blue Hominy PR/Slutty Vegan (contributed)

Slutty Vegan will also be selling two of its relatively newer menu items. The Hollywood Hooker is a vegan chopped chilly, reinventing Philadelphia's favorite sandwich with vegan provolone, vegan mayo and all the staples of a Philly cheesesteak. The Ménage à Trois, a love triangle between a plant-based patty, vegan bacon and vegan shrimp, is the fourth offering on the menu.

Each item will be served with a side of crinkle-cut fries dusted in the restaurant's signature Slut Dust. You can take a bit of that magic home with you because the seasoning will be on sale along with their bacon strips and merch such as t-shirts and hats.

Never tried the pop-up? Here's a tip on what to bring

Slutty Vegan is known for its devoted customers which, in turn, produces lines down the block at each pop-up. By noon, you could be seeing people lined up or sitting in lawn chairs as they wait to get to that coveted front spot at the window of the food truck.

The biggest tip as you prepare to head out to Service Brewing Co.?

"Get there early," Alexander advised with a laugh. "Some people come as early as 10 o'clock in the morning and camp out with their chairs to make sure that they're the first slut in line. That's really the biggest advice."

Each burger has different toppings, so make sure to read up on the ingredients because no burger modifications will be allowed. Also, take note that the staff will only be accepting credit and debit cards.

While it may seem like a good plan to send that one person out to stand in line for a group of friends or a big family, there is a two-burger maximum per person. If you're hoping to snag lunch or dinner for three or more people, plan accordingly.

The final tip is to dress for the cold weather, wear comfortable shoes and have fun.

"We always like to make it fun. If you want to grab a beer while you're in line, there's a brewery to kind of pass time by as you're waiting. We try to make it exciting so that, before you know it, people don't even realize that they've been standing in line that long."

