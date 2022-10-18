ajc logo
Shooting and car crash on Mundy, Weldon Streets marks 25th homicide of year in Savannah

A shooting and subsequent single vehicle crash on Sunday resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man.

According to a Savannah Police Department press release, SPD officers responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m. for an overturned sedan and discovered the driver, Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Memorial Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

It is the 25th homicide of the year.

The circumstances that led to the shooting and crash remain under investigation. Further details are not available at this time, according to the press release.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

