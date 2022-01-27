Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Sen. Raphael Warnock continues to lead Herschel Walker in campaign funding battle

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Dave Williams
53 minutes ago

ATLANTA – U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., raised more than $9.8 million toward his reelection bid during the fourth quarter of last year, slightly exceeding his third-quarter total and significantly outdistancing Republican rival Herschel Walker.

Warnock’s fourth-quarter fundraising results raised total campaign war chest to $23 million.

“As Reverend Warnock continues to fight for hardworking Georgia families, the enthusiasm behind Reverend Warnock’s campaign continues to grow,” campaign manager Quentin Fulks said. “After driving another record-breaking fundraising haul, our strong network of grassroots support is fired up to send Reverend Warnock back to the Senate to fight for Georgia.”

Walker raised more than $5.4 million during the fourth quarter, the former University of Georgia football star’s campaign reported Wednesday.

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

His fundraising during October, November and December brought his total to nearly $10 million since he entered the race for the GOP nomination to oppose Warnock five months ago.

“Team Herschel is so grateful for our friends and supporters across Georgia and the United States who are helping our campaign,” Walker said.“As we travel all over the Peach State, we are meeting thousands of hardworking Georgians who are fed up with the direction our country is headed.”

Walker has the backing of former President Donald Trump, who urged him to run. Trump and Walker have known each other since Walker signed on to play for Trump’s New Jersey-based United States Football League team in 1983.

Walker’s fourth-quarter contributions came from 44,364 individual donors in all 50 states.

ajc.com

Credit: Katie Goodale, Augusta Chronicle USA TODAY NETWORK

Credit: Katie Goodale, Augusta Chronicle USA TODAY NETWORK

Warnock brought in donations from more than 130,000 contributors. The average donation was $43.

Walker and Warnock will file additional details of their fourth-quarter fundraising by the Jan. 31 deadline set by the Federal Election Commission.

Walker likely will lead the other candidates in May’s Republican Senate primary in the money race. The rest of the GOP field includes Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, banking executive Latham Saddler and small business owner Kelvin King.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Sen. Raphael Warnock continues to lead Herschel Walker in campaign funding battle

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia House Speaker unveils bipartisan bill to boost mental health services in state
57m ago
Savannah St. Patrick's Day 2022: No on-street alcohol and food vendors in festival zone
4h ago
Movie theater at Victory and Skidaway in Savannah to reopen, looking to fill 40 jobs
7h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top