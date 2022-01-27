Sen. Raphael Warnock continues to lead Herschel Walker in campaign funding battle

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

His fundraising during October, November and December brought his total to nearly $10 million since he entered the race for the GOP nomination to oppose Warnock five months ago.

“Team Herschel is so grateful for our friends and supporters across Georgia and the United States who are helping our campaign,” Walker said.“As we travel all over the Peach State, we are meeting thousands of hardworking Georgians who are fed up with the direction our country is headed.”

Walker has the backing of former President Donald Trump, who urged him to run. Trump and Walker have known each other since Walker signed on to play for Trump’s New Jersey-based United States Football League team in 1983.

Walker’s fourth-quarter contributions came from 44,364 individual donors in all 50 states.

Warnock brought in donations from more than 130,000 contributors. The average donation was $43.

Walker and Warnock will file additional details of their fourth-quarter fundraising by the Jan. 31 deadline set by the Federal Election Commission.

Walker likely will lead the other candidates in May’s Republican Senate primary in the money race. The rest of the GOP field includes Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, banking executive Latham Saddler and small business owner Kelvin King.

