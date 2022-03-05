Sen. Ossoff: Tybee Beach renourishments funds key to protect 'precious natural resources'

That includes adding sand to Tybee's coastline and building sand dunes along the shore to protect from storm surge.

"There are going to be damaging tropical storms and this legislation will not provide 100% protection for this island, but it will empower the Army Corps to do vital work that will mitigate that damage," said Ossoff.

Through the years: A history of Tybee's renourishments

Since 1970, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) has pumped sand from an off-shore borrow site onto Tybee's receding shores, significantly increasing its width. The costly projects - $10 million to $18 million - take place every seven to 10 years and are funded mainly through federal dollars.

In two years, that federal authorization is going to expire. With the increased frequency of inclement weather due to climate change, officials have recognized the urgency of the low-lying barrier island's situation.

"Now, having introduced this legislation, I have to build that coalition in the Senate, reaching out to colleagues in both parties to build support for this," said Ossoff. "The most challenging thing that we have to do is secure this 50-year authorization."

Tybee Island has experienced 10 inches of sea level rise since 1935, a trend that is expected to accelerate, according to data collected at the Fort Pulaski tide gauge station.

Data also indicates the sea has been rising at a rate of 3 millimeters a year for the last 75 years, which amounts to about a foot a century.

"Coastal flooding, storm surge, high wind events, tropical storms — these threaten coastal settlements, and they threaten the precious natural resources along Georgia such as Tybee Island," said Ossoff.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last fall includes $12 billion allocated for flood mitigation and coastal resiliency efforts across the nation.

Funding for other coastal resiliency projects as well as infrastructure such as road and bridge repairs could come from that pot. Ossoff said he will continue to work to deliver resources from that legislation as well to coastal Georgia.

