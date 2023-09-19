Second inmate in week’s time dies at Chatham County Detention Center

Credit: , Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News

Credit: , Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh – Savannah Morning News
58 minutes ago
X

For the second time in less than a week, an inmate has died at the Chatham County Detention Center.

According to a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release, a Chatham County Sheriff’s officer discovered detainee Marco Danton Ochoa unresponsive in his cell around 4:13 p.m. on Monday. Officers, medical staff and Emergency Medical Services attempted life-saving measures. He was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center, where was was pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Region 5 is leading the investigation to determine the cause of Ochoa's death. Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher will hold a media conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

ExploreSheriff’s office IDs inmate who died in custody at Fulton County Jail

According to arrest and booking records, Ochoa, 34, has been involved in the court system since 1997, beginning with burglary and entering autos. His latest arrest on aggravated child molestation charges and statutory rape occurred in February.

According to CCSO records, 17 inmates have died at the jail since 2016. Investigations revealed that eight of those deaths were by suicide, three by disease, one by natural causes and one by overdose. Ochoa's death comes four days after another inmate, Lloyd James, died at the jail. The GBI is also conducting an investigation into the cause of James' death.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Second inmate in week’s time dies at Chatham County Detention Center

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: R.J. Rico/AP

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers urged to curb citizen referendums4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Flowery Branch woman to serve 27 years for shooting neighbor over barking dog
33m ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Details coming Wednesday on transferring Fulton inmates to far-away facilities
29m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated
6h ago

Credit: ajc.com

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tybee Island Police Department/Facebook

Tybee Island Police Department introduces new K-9 officer, Nauti
43m ago
‘Throwing a party for 50,000 people’: Savannah Jazz Festival returns with big events...
1h ago
GBI investigating death of Chatham County Detention Center inmate
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Wurst Beer Hall

Celebrate Oktoberfest at these restaurants, breweries and bars around metro Atlanta
18h ago
4 things to know as Cobb teacher asks state to reverse firing over book
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top