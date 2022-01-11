'Screw Bull Street': Savannah artists challenge the scene to expand its footprint in 2022

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“What if you did the live art for the community in other places in the community where the community lives?” She continued. “Bull Street is Airbnbs, SCAD. Bull Street is problematic is different ways. If all the art in the city is just like confined to Bull Street…I don’t think everyone feels included in that invitation.”

“There needs to be more space,” agreed Michael Mahaffey. “That, to me, is the biggest frustration, the fact that there aren’t more venues for those creatives to really take over.”

Developing new spaces for the art scene

It’s hard to disagree with either artist, although I do think that with places like Sulfur Studios, Starlandia Supply, and Cedar House Gallery, the Starland District on Bull Street does have a lot to offer artists. Still, for those living outside of that area (or those with studios at City Market), it can feel, at times, like they’re not “in” the art community.

Both creatives noted that in the previous places they’ve called home (San Diego, Calif., and Tuscan, Ariz., for Mahaffey, and Pittsburgh, Penn., and New Orleans, La., for Mulally) there seemed to be more opportunities for creatives to re-contextualize transitional spaces, such as abandoned buildings or for lease properties that were unoccupied. Each felt that the reason for such a lack of these potential community assets in Savannah was clear.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“I would argue that it’s because of SCAD that it’s so difficult for the community to have space,” opined Mulally. “SCAD does monopolize space here.”

“All the abandoned buildings are bought up by SCAD,” Mahaffey agreed. “All the cool, funky spots.” He noted that in his previous stops, “there were always weird transitional properties that we would claim for a night or for a week or whatever. Property is so hot in Savannah.”

Moreover, he lamented the difficultly of connecting with an arts community where so few artists are able to making a living off of their work.

“In other cities, I’ve had a better time finding other adults that were doing art full-time as their career,” Mahaffey noted, whose MrMahaffey brand has thousands of sales on Etsy. “Whereas Savannah makes it so hard because there are so few places to really sell your art here. Unless you have a strong online presence you’re kind of screwed.”

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Building your own space if one can't be found

With all the artists in town, in might be hard to believe that there aren’t ample spaces to sell artwork, stage shows, and build relationships with other creatives. And to many outsiders, it probably appears as though there are plenty of galleries and art events happening around town.

But what Mahaffey is so keenly pointing out is that most of those places are oriented to selling and promoting a very specific kind of, frankly, mundane and boring artwork, which folks like he, Mulally, and countless other truly innovative artists are creating here in Savannah but that few are actually seeing.

There are numerous exceptions, of course (places like Location Gallery, Roots Up, and Laney Contemporary, along with the aforementioned spots on Bull Street, among others), but with the sheer volume of intriguing artists in town, those exceptions are far from sufficient.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“[Savannah] may be full of art opportunities, but they’re kind of the same opportunity,” he lamented. “It’s a very insulated area, with a very acceptable and specific route for how to proceed in this area with very safe artwork. I’m happy to do stuff in Savannah, and if somebody invites me to a group show, usually I’ll say yes if I feel like I can contribute something. But if I feel like I’m not growing, or I feel like I’m not saying anything, then what’s the point, you know?”

Unlike Mahaffey, Mulally’s performances aren’t well-suited to online viewing, so she took matters into her own hands, creating an ingenious mobile puppet and variety show venue on the back of her pickup truck. Using her self-made stage, her “Saw The Wheel” production company routinely stages events in the parking lot of Cosmic Corner, a sprawling and equally innovative new age space hidden behind train tracks at 305 E. 38th St.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“I didn’t move here thinking, ‘Oh, I’m going to start a venue,’ she laughed. “I moved here thinking I would just like fall into a new city with new artists.”

But after spending a couple of years playing in a punk band and realizing that the only place she the could play shows were in bars, she felt as though a large and important part of the Savannah population was being left out of the arts.

“I thought like, where do young people go though then?” She recalled asked herself. “Like, what do they do here? I don’t even understand what it’s like to be under the age of 21 in Savannah. Where do you go? What do you do?”

In spite of their criticisms of the community, both Mahaffey and Mulally have managed to succeed. Mahaffey’s most recent exhibition at Gallery Espresso, where he’s shown time and time again over the past several years, was constantly adding new work because of the multitude of sales he made during its run. And Mulally’s plays, musicals, puppet and variety shows are a huge hit with audiences, and have attracted performers such as hip-hop artist Dope KNife, burlesque dancer Ginger Von Bleu, the clown Skippy Spiral, and one of Savannah’s most prolific creators, Becca Cook.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“One thing that’s cool about being an artist is that the only one I’m competing against really is myself,” said Mulally of her motivations to keep pushing in the face of the challenges that the community offers. “I just need to keep outdoing myself and growing. I’m not here to paint flowers for tourists. We’re not here for that. We’re here to do weird, new, wild stuff. If we weren’t, there would just be so much flowers and [crap].”

“My thought to you would be to assemble your Avengers,” Mahaffey added. “Pick people you know are able to do artistic things and making a living for themselves and…who are able to take not-for-pay art projects.”

How’s that for a little positivity to start your new year?

Saw The Wheel will be presenting their next community variety show at The Sentient Bean on Jan. 15 from 7-10 p.m. Mahaffey is currently in the final stages of completing work for his final Savannah exhibition, date to be decided.

